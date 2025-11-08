Josh Pitsenberger rushes for 173 yards, 2 TDs and Yale beats Brown 34-22

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Josh Pitsenberger rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Dante Reno passed for 208 yards and…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Josh Pitsenberger rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Dante Reno passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Yale beat Brown 34-22 on Saturday.

Yale (6-2, 4-1 Ivy) controls its own destiny in the league, sitting ahead of Dartmouth in the standings and holding tiebreakers over Penn and Cornell. The Bulldogs have Princeton and Harvard remaining on the schedule.

Pitsenberger ran for a 62-yard touchdown on Yale’s first play from scrimmage. Pitsenberger recorded his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season and his fourth multi-touchdown game. His 33 career rushing touchdowns ranks third in program history for running backs.

Nico Brown caught six passes for 103 yards and two scores for Yale. Reno has thrown 99 consecutive passes without an interception dating to Oct. 11. Defensively, Phoenix Grant had a career day, posting nine solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and his first career interception.

James Murphy threw for 366 yards on 26-of-42 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for Brown (3-5 .0-5). Matt Childs had 41 yards on the ground with a score, and Trevor Foley caught six passes for 145 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.