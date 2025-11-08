Jordan Cooke, Dason Brooks spark Idaho State to 27-17 victory over Cal Poly

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Cooke threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Dason Brooks topped 100 yards…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Cooke threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Dason Brooks topped 100 yards rushing with a touchdown and Idaho State posted a wire-to-wire 27-17 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.

Cooke ended a 74-yard game-opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Michael Shulikov before adding a 3-yard touchdown run to cap a 12-play 91-yard drive and Idaho State (4-6, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) led 14-0 after one quarter.

Cal Poly (3-7, 1-5) didn’t score until Ty Dieffenbach ran it in from 17 yards out with 91 seconds left before halftime.

That was enough time for Cooke to drive the Bengals 75 yards in seven plays with Brooks scoring on a 5-yard run for a 21-7 advantage. Trajan Sinatra had a 19-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 20-yarder in the fourth.

Noah Serna kicked a 36-yard field goal for the Mustangs in the third quarter and Dieffenbach had a 15-yard touchdown pass to Fidel Tau Pitts with 2:32 left in the game.

Cooke completed 27 of 37 passes for 275 yards. Brooks finished with 106 yards on 20 carries.

Dieffenbach had 172 yards on 18-for-27 passing with an interception. He led all rushers with 142 yards on 18 carries.

