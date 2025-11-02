James Madison visits Marshall in Sun Belt matchup

James Madison (7-1) at Marshall (4-4), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Marshall Offense…

James Madison (7-1) at Marshall (4-4), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Marshall Offense

Overall: 394.1 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 187.5 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 206.6 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (31st)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 413.1 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 266.3 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 146.9 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (120th)

James Madison Offense

Overall: 442.1 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 198 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 244.1 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 34.8 points per game (27th)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 251.4 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 171.1 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 80.3 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 16.1 points per game (11th)

Marshall is 112th in third down percentage, converting 35% of the time. James Madison ranks 17th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.8%.

Marshall is 23rd in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Marshall ranks 113th in the FBS averaging 65.1 penalty yards per game, and James Madison ranks 132nd with a 74-yard average.

James Madison ranks 2nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:09.

Team leaders

Marshall

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 1,286 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 70.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Del Rio-Wilson, 418 yards on 105 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Demarcus Lacey, 508 yards on 40 catches, 4 TDs

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 1,516 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 659 yards on 106 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 437 yards on 27 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Marshall fell to Coastal Carolina 44-27 on Thursday, Oct. 30. Del Rio-Wilson led Marshall with 153 yards on 21-of-36 passing (58.3%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 70 yards. Antwan Roberts carried the ball 15 times for 134 yards, adding three receptions for zero yards. DeAndre Tamarez put up 45 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

James Madison defeated Texas State 52-20 on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Barnett passed for 264 yards on 12-of-18 attempts (66.7%) with four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 98 yards and one rushing touchdown. Knight had 48 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding two receptions for 69 yards. Nick DeGennaro recorded 101 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Marshall plays at Georgia State on Nov. 15. James Madison hosts Appalachian State on Nov. 15.

