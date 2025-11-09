Jacksonville State hosts Kennesaw State in CUSA action

Kennesaw State (7-2) at Jacksonville State (6-3), Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Jacksonville…

Kennesaw State (7-2) at Jacksonville State (6-3), Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 414.4 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 153.3 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 261.1 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (57th)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 378.6 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 241.1 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 137.4 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (83rd)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 378.6 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 217.7 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 160.9 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (80th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 381.1 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 228.6 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 152.6 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 21.1 points per game (35th)

Kennesaw State ranks 118th in the FBS averaging 66.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Jacksonville State’s 53rd-ranked 51.6 per-game average.

Jacksonville State is 16th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 92.1% of trips.

Kennesaw State ranks 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:22, compared to Jacksonville State’s 33rd-ranked average of 31:16.

Team leaders

Jacksonville State

Passing: Caden Creel, 706 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 1,181 yards on 200 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Brock Rechsteiner, 331 yards on 28 catches, 4 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 1,264 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 468 yards on 97 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 568 yards on 38 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Jacksonville State defeated UTEP 30-27 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Creel threw for 181 yards on 15-of-31 attempts (48.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 134 yards. Cook carried the ball 19 times for 127 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for -6 yards. Deondre Johnson had one reception for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Kennesaw State won 24-21 over New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Odom threw for 219 yards on 14-of-30 attempts (46.7%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 20 yards. Bennett carried the ball 16 times for 86 yards. Benyard had three receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Jacksonville State plays at Florida International on Nov. 22. Kennesaw State hosts Missouri State on Nov. 22.

