Henry leads Southeastern Louisiana’s ground game over Nicholls in 38–26 win

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jaedon Henry ran for 93 yards and the clinching touchdown, and Southeastern Louisiana gashed Nicholls for 260 rushing yards in a 38–26 win on Saturday night.

Southeastern (9-3) leaned on a two-quarterback rotation and a deep backfield to control the game. Carson Camp threw for 106 yards and two scores, while Kyle Lowe went 8-for-8 for 47 yards and a touchdown and added 62 rushing yards. Jaylon Domingeaux caught three touchdowns, two in the first half.

SLU struck first after a Nicholls fumble set up a short field, with Camp hitting Domingeaux for an 18-yard score. Nicholls (4-8) answered with a blocked punt and Shane Lee punched in an 8-yard TD.

The teams traded blows in a wild second quarter — Lee tied it again on a 17-yard run, Corey Warren Jr. ripped a 47-yard touchdown, and Lowe capped a 78-yard drive with a 22-yard keeper. Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez’s 28-yard field goal sent SLU into halftime up 31–21.

Nicholls opened the third quarter with a safety after a botched SLU exchange, but the Colonels couldn’t capitalize, punting on their next three series.

Showalter’s 38-yard field goal cut it to 31–26 with 5:07 left, but Southeastern answered with the dagger. Lowe converted a key third down, and Henry broke loose for gains of 13 and 27 yards before scoring from 14 yards out with 1:49 remaining.

Ean Rodrigue went 15 of 22 for 137 yards for Nicholls, which finished with 308 total yards.

