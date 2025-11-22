Griffin Johnson’s 203 yards on the ground lead Columbia to first Ivy League win of season

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Griffin Johnson ran for a career-high 203 yards, nearly doubling his season total, and Columbia defeated…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Griffin Johnson ran for a career-high 203 yards, nearly doubling his season total, and Columbia defeated Cornell 29-12 on Saturday, wrapping up the season for both teams.

Johnson entered the game having rushed for 215 yards this season.

The Lions, in pursuit of their first Ivy League win this season, got first-half touchdown runs of 1-yard each from Michael Walters and AJ Simpkins. Chase Goodwin had a 13-yard TD pass to Braden Dougherty. Columbia led 22-9 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Cornell kicked a field goal to make it 22-12, then Johnson wrapped up the win with a 14-yard touchdown run that followed a Cornell fumble.

Goodwin passed for 170 yards. The Lions (2-8, 1-6 Ivy League) had 253 yards rushing.

Garrett Bass-Sulpizio threw for 225 yards for the Big Red (4-6, 3-4) and Jordan Triplett scored their only touchdown on a 1-yard run. ___

