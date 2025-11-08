Gaines’ fumble return highlights Tennessee Tech’s 21-9 win over Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Theron Gaines returned a fumble for a touchdown and Tennessee Tech’s top FCS defense led the…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Theron Gaines returned a fumble for a touchdown and Tennessee Tech’s top FCS defense led the way in a 21-9 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Gaines scooped up a fumble from quarterback Cole LaCrue and returned it for a 10-yard touchdown to put the FCS No. 5 Golden Eagles (10-0, 7-0 OVC-Big South) up 21-3 with 3:50 remaining.

Q’Daryius Jennings opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 5-yard rushing score. Maury Sullivan doubled that tally with a 48-yard receiving touchdown from Kekoa Visperas late in the first quarter.

Visperas was 17-of-23 passing for 151 yards with an interception.

Tennessee Tech entered the game allowing 3.92 yards per play, the fewest in FCS, but allowed 137 rushing yards to the Panthers (3-7, 2-5). It’s their second consecutive week allowing more than 100 rushing yards, after allowing none in the previous eight games.

The Golden Eagles allowed an 18-yard touchdown from LaCrue to DeAirious Smith with 1:16 remaining for the final margin. LaCrue was 15-of-31 passing for 174 yards and an interception.

