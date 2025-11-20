Freshman QBs Underwood and Washington meet when No. 18 Michigan faces Maryland this weekend

You can never be too certain what the future holds in college football, but it's possible Bryce Underwood and Malik Washington will be compared to each other for quite some time in the Big Ten.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — You can never be too certain what the future holds in college football, but it’s possible Bryce Underwood and Malik Washington will be compared to each other for quite some time in the Big Ten.

Their first head-to-head meeting is this weekend.

Washington and Maryland host Underwood and No. 18 Michigan on Saturday in a matchup between two freshman quarterbacks who were asked to take over starting jobs from the very first game. Each can impact a game with his arm and his legs.

“Cam Newton had his quarterback camp here on campus a couple summers ago, and Bryce happened to be here,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. “And Malik happened to be here for that camp. Both those guys are super, uber talented, and in this league to have two young quarterbacks with futures like they both have. I think the thing that really makes Bryce go is not only the live arm, but his ability to extend plays with his feet.”

Of course, there are some differences. Washington has attempted more passes than anyone in the Big Ten, whereas Michigan (8-2, 6-1, No. 18 CFP) can lean on its running game more than Maryland has. The Terrapins (4-6, 1-6) have dropped six in a row after a promising start.

Tale of the tape

Underwood is listed at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, and Washington at 6-5, 231. Each was a coveted in-state recruit for his team.

With 2,577 yards of total offense, Washington is second to BYU’s Bear Bachmeier among true freshmen this season. He’s one of two Big Ten true freshmen with at least 2,000 yards passing and 250 yards rushing since 1996.

“The quarterback is a good young player,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said. “They’ve got skill, a lot of really good skill that can hurt you. Dynamic throwing the football.”

Underwood was the fourth true freshman to start at quarterback in Michigan’s lengthy history, and the first since Tate Forcier in 2009.

Backfield issues

Michigan does not expect injured running back Justice Haynes back for the remainder of the regular season. He rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games but has not played since Oct. 25, and he’s been seen with his right foot in a protective boot.

The Wolverines’ other standout running back, Jordan Marshall, left last weekend’s win over Northwestern with a shoulder injury.

The future

Maryland athletic director Jim Smith announced his support last weekend for Locksley, ending speculation about the coach’s job status. The Terps are in danger of missing a bowl for the second straight season.

“I think the locker room was excited. There was a sense of hope with Coach Locks staying,” defensive lineman Cam Rice said. “This is a young team, so it gives them a chance to develop more under coach.”

Maryland was closing in on a 5-0 start before blowing a 20-point, second-half lead to Washington last month. The Terps have not won since.

Takeaways

Maryland has intercepted 18 passes this season and boasts a plus-8 turnover differential overall. Michigan has been pretty good in that department as well with 11 interceptions, although the Wolverines turned the ball over five times against Northwestern.

Series history

Michigan is 11-1 against Maryland, with the lone defeat coming in 2014 in Brady Hoke’s last season as Wolverines coach.

Michigan has won its share of blowouts in the series, but the last two meetings were closely contested, with the Wolverines winning 34-27 in 2022 and 31-24 in 2023.

The Wolverines will try to avoid looking ahead to their showdown with No. 1 Ohio State the weekend after this one. Last year, Michigan clobbered Northwestern 50-6 the week before facing the Buckeyes, but the previous two years the Wolverines found themselves in one-score games immediately before taking on Ohio State.

