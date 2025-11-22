Fayard throws 3 TDs, Modest scores 2 rushing TDs, Wofford defeats Chattanooga 35-13

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — J.T. Fayard threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns, Gerald Modest scored two touchdowns on the…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — J.T. Fayard threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns, Gerald Modest scored two touchdowns on the ground, and Wofford took down Chattanooga 35-13 on Saturday in each team’s season finale.

The Terriers (6-6, 5-3 Southern Conference) took the lead less than two minutes into the contest when Fayard found Colby Alexander for a 22-yard touchdown. Modest added a 2-yard run early in the second quarter to double Wofford’s lead.

Chattanooga (5-7, 4-4) battled back to an 8-point deficit at the half, but Wofford shut them out the rest of the way to cruise to a comfortable win. Ivory Aikens caught a 3-yard score in the third, and Isaiah Scott grabbed a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Aikens led the Terriers with six catches for 91 yards, and Alexander added five catches for 58 yards.

Battle Albertson threw for 215 yards on 21-of-32 passing for the Mocs.

Wofford ends the year riding a four-game winning streak, and won six of their final seven games to finish the season.

