Eric Rodriguez throws 4 TD passes to help East Texas A&M outlast Houston Christian 37-32

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Eric Rodriguez threw four touchdown passes and East Texas A&M scored 23 unanswered points before holding…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Eric Rodriguez threw four touchdown passes and East Texas A&M scored 23 unanswered points before holding off Houston Christian 37-32 on Saturday.

Xai’Shaun Edwards scored on a 2-yard run in each of the first two quarters but Houston Christian (2-9, 1-6 Southland Conference) whiffed on both extra-point tries for a 12-7 lead.

Rodriguez had a 14-yard touchdown pass to Devin Matthews late in the first quarter and then connected with Paul Odidi for a 7-yard score with 19 seconds remaining to put East Texas A&M (3-8, 3-4) ahead 14-12 at halftime.

Rodriguez passed 3 yards to Joshua Piki for a touchdown, ending a six-play, 71-yard drive for a 21-12 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Tramar Gilbert and Devante Keys teamed up to tackle Edwards in the end zone for a safety and E.J. Oakman scored on a 1-yard plunge for a 30-12 advantage 45 seconds into the fourth quarter. Rodriguez hit Matthews for a 33-yard score with 5:20 remaining.

Jayden Anderson scored on a 70-yard fumble return to end the Lions’ 23-point run. Maddox Kopp had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Koontz and a 7-yarder to Keith Wheeler in the final 2:21.

Rodriguez completed 21 of 31 passes for 233 yards with one interception.

Kopp finished with 183 yards on 15-for-32 passing for the Huskies and carried 17 times for 98 yards. Edwards rushed 21 times for 94 yards.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.