Deion Sanders will start freshman quarterback Julian Lewis in effort to rescue Colorado’s season

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is turning to freshman quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis in an effort to salvage Colorado’s sinking season.

The Buffaloes coach said the decision to start Lewis on Saturday at West Virginia was based on “common sense.” Colorado (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) has been outscored by a 105-24 margin over its last two games. Lewis takes over for transfer Kaidon Salter.

That’s not the only change Sanders may be making — or may have already made.

Sanders hinted there might be some behind-the-scenes tweaks to the roles of his coaches. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive boss Robert Livingston have come under scrutiny in the wake of the team’s recent struggles. Colorado needs to win all three remaining games to become bowl eligible.

“That’s up to you to notice,” Sanders said of the changes. “They may have already happened.

“I don’t do stuff and blow the whistles and make major announcements, ‘Hey!’ I don’t do that kind of stuff. I do it and I let you guys still take shots. You don’t even know, you may be shooting at the wrong target. So some things take place that you may not be privy to.”

The only obvious change will be under center.

Lewis, who turned 18 in September, entered Saturday’s 52-17 loss to Arizona in the third quarter and finished with 121 yards passing along with his first touchdown toss. He left the game late with a dinged-up hand, but Sanders said, “he’s cool, he’s good.”

It was the second appearance of Lewis this season. He also briefly played against Delaware on Sept. 6. He can play in two more regular-season games and still maintain his redshirt eligibility.

“He’s a young kid. He’s going to make make young-kid mistakes,” Sanders said of his highly touted freshman. “But it’s up to the staff to get him prepared, to get him ready so he can be concise and precise. He has to make quick reads and get the ball out of there, run when he feels pressure, and just be himself. Just do what you’ve been doing your whole life.”

Lewis is set to become the program’s eighth true freshman to start a game at quarterback since 1970, according to research by Colorado. He will join Marc Walters (1986), Koy Detmer (1992), Craig Ochs (2000), Tyler Hansen (2008), Sefo Liufau (2013), Owen McCown (2022) and Ryan Staub (2023).

Detmer has the school record for most yards passing by a true freshman with 418 against Oklahoma on Oct. 17, 1992.

Lewis joined the Buffaloes late last year after the conclusion of his high school season. He went 39-4 as a three-year starter for Carrollton High School in Georgia, throwing for 11,010 yards and 144 TD passes.

What Sanders wants to see more than anything out of Lewis is leadership.

“You’ve got to let them know that you’re there,” Sanders said. “You’re in command, you’re in control.”

Fatherly figure

Sanders didn’t have his players talk after the lopsided Arizona loss and again during media availability on Tuesday.

“I have a fatherly spirit and I have an overseer’s spirit,” Sanders explained. “I’m trying to shield my guys from certain things that may harm them.”

Added Sanders: “My job is to protect them and put an umbrella around them until I feel like they’re ready for the attacks and assaults, ready for the social media gambit, which they’re dealing with right now. So that’s just me being a protector, guardian and a father, which we all call ‘Coach’ back in the day.”

Fan-base message

Sanders’ message to the Buffaloes’ fan base after a pair of lopsided losses was succinct: He understands.

“They deserve more,” Sanders said. “We’re underachieving for them, and my heart goes out to them. I want them to stay supportive. Stay in love with the team, not in like, stay in love with the team, because we are trending right behind the curtains.”

Early risers

After several late games this season, Sanders is looking forward to a noon EST kickoff on Saturday. He typically holds early practices for his team.

“We perform better in the morning,” Sanders said.

