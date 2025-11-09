College Football Corner: Fantastic finish keeps IU unbeaten

College football's "Closing Month" said goodbye to one unbeaten this week as No. 8 BYU fell at No. 9 Texas Tech while another undefeated squad narrowly escaped upset.

Dave Preston is an AP Top 25 voter. Read his ballots here.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after running back Roman Hemby scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after running back Roman Hemby scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) College football’s “Closing Month” said goodbye to one unbeaten this week as No. 8 BYU fell at No. 9 Texas Tech (will we see them in a month for the Big 12 Championship?) while another undefeated squad narrowly escaped upset.

It was the perfect storm: No. 2 Indiana was playing a Penn State team that was talented and finding its feet under interim coach Terry Smith. And the Nittany Lions rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit with two fourth quarter touchdowns to take a 24-20 lead.

But Heisman Trophy candidate Fernando Mendoza still had 1:51 remaining to cover 87 yards, with the Hoosiers quarterback completing 5-9 passes and the game-winning touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. that saw the receiver barely land inbounds thanks to a toe tap at the back of the end zone.

Indiana’s dream season continues while Penn State’s nightmare year takes another turn.

James Madison (8-1, 6-0 Sun Belt) was on the ropes at Marshall in the fourth quarter with an interception and two three-and-outs to allow the Thundering Herd to crawl within five points. But, unlike last fall, there would be no late collapse against the Herd — with 3:14 left in regulation, JMU made a stop on fourth and two at midfield. Three plays later, JMU’s Alonza Barnett III connected with Wayne Knight on a 46-yard, game-sealing touchdown pass in the Dukes’ 35-23 victory.

Duke Do’s: Knight rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown while making four catches for 79 more and the game-clinching score. Barnett posted another strong day by passing for 270 yards and three TDs. Tyler Brown led the defense with 13 tackles. Only three penalties on the afternoon.

Duke Don’ts: The offense converted just 5-12 third downs and the defense failed to deliver a takeaway. But a road win in the Sun Belt when you’re contending for a conference title should not be taken lightly.

Next: Saturday against 4-5 App State (3:30 p.m. on ESPN+).

More sports stories Paul Tagliabue, NFL commissioner of 17 years who led an era of riches and expansion, dies at 84

Donald Trump booed as the 1st sitting US president at a regular-season NFL game since Carter in 1978

MLB pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz charged with taking bribes to rig pitches for bettors started strong at Rutgers, scoring on their first possession while intercepting the Scarlet Knights on their first drive. The D forced a three and out their second time on the field and they entered the second quarter leading 7-0. But, just like the season turned after a 4-0 start, Rutgers would score on four of their next five possessions and the Terps couldn’t survive the tidal wave in a 35-20 loss. The gales of November (Terps are 5-19 this month since 2019) arrive right on time for the Terps.

Terrapin Triumphs: Malik Washington gained 164 of the team’s 305 yards rushing, including a 73-yard touchdown scamper. Daniel Wingate tallied 12 tackles while Lavain Scruggs added 10 stops while posting an interception.

Terrapin Troubles: Third down was an issue on both sides of the ball as Maryland converted just 4-12 money downs while Rutgers moved the chains on 8-12 attempts. The run defense was unable to stop Antwan Raymond who rushed for 240 yards and a touchdown. Malik Washington completed just over 50% of his passes for under seven yards per completion.

Next: Saturday at 6-3 Illinois (3:30 p.m. on FS1).

No. 12 Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC) saw its incredible run of late-game luck end in a 16-9 loss to Wake Forest that saw quarterback Chandler Morris leave in the second quarter with an injury. But, with under a minute left, backup Daniel Kaelin directed the offense to the doorstep of the end zone, only to throw incomplete on fourth and three from the Demon Deacon five.

Cavalier Congrats: Even without Morris, the offense showed balance, rushing for 163 yards while passing for 164. The defense held the Demon Deacons to 9-23 passing for 64 yards. Only three penalties on the evening.

Cavalier Concerns: Kaelin completed over 60% of his passes but averaged just over eight yards per completed pass as the offense converted just 3-14 third downs. He also fumbled twice and both turnovers led to Wake Forest field goals.

Next: Saturday at 5-4 Duke (3:30 p.m. on ESPN2).

Navy (7-2) knew their game at No. 10 Notre Dame would be tough when they learned that quarterback Blake Horvath would miss the game due to an injury suffered the week before against North Texas. Under the lights in South Bend, the defense’s blemishes would be highlighted in the 49-10 loss that has them reeling with the teeth of their American Conference schedule coming up.

Midshipman Medals: Backup quarterback Braxton Woodson rushed for 101 yards and the team’s only touchdown. Coleman Cauley paced the defense with eight tackles. Jacob Carlson averaged 43.7 yards per punt.

Midshipman Miscues: The Mids air attack was grounded as they completed just 3-10 passes for 22 yards. The defense coughed up 249 yards on the ground at 6.6 per attempt and the Fighting Irish completed 16-19 passes. Notre Dame also converted 7-10 third downs while going 2-2 on fourth down. Do I dare mention the six penalties?

Next: Saturday at noon at home against 7-2 South Florida on ESPN2.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.