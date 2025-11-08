Clark-to-Gardner in last minute rallies Missouri State past Liberty 21-17

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tristian Gardner with 27 seconds to play to lift Missouri State to a 21-17 win over Liberty on Saturday.
The Bears went 70 yards in a minute with Clark completing passes of 22, 20 and 15 yards before the winner.
The Flames had a holding penalty and three incompletions before Jordan Dunbar’s interception with four seconds left wrapped it up.
Evan Dickens, who had 127 yards on 28 carries, scored on a 1-yard push to cap the game-opening drive, and Jay Billingsley had a 38-yard field goal on the last play of the half to give Liberty a 10-0 lead.
Clark threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jmariyae Robinson to cap a 60-yard drive in the third quarter and scored on a 1-yard plunge to close an 80-yard drive to put the Bears (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA) on top early in the fourth.
Quarterback Ethan Vasko scored on a 3-yard run for a 17-14 lead for Liberty (4-5, 3-2) with 8:10 to play, but the Flames never got past midfield on their last three possessions.
Clark was 20-of-33 passing for 286 yards. Vasko was 18 of 35 for 196 and an interception.
