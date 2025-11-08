Boyd-to-Freeman connection powers Stony Brook in 38-12 victory over North Carolina A&T

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Quinn Boyd passed for 351 yards and two of his three touchdown passes went to…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Quinn Boyd passed for 351 yards and two of his three touchdown passes went to Jayce Freeman in Stony Brook’s 38-12 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Boyd and Freeman connected on a 33-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving the Seawolves (5-5, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association) a 7-3 lead. Boyd ran 5 yards for the next score, and his 65-yard pass to Freeman made it 24-3 in the second quarter.

Boyd’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Dez Williams made it 31-6 at halftime.

Boyd completed 37 of 48 passes and Freeman caught seven for 140 yards.

For the Aggies (2-8, 2-4), Kevin White was 15 of 24 passing for 180 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Antoine Bell in the third quarter.

Roland Dempster wrapped things up with a 1-yard touchdown run for Stony Brook with about 2 minutes left in the game. He had 60 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Stony Brook had an advantage of 493-221 in total yards.

