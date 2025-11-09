Big Ten matchup features No. 24 Washington squaring off against Purdue

Purdue (2-8) at No. 24 Washington (6-3), Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key…

Purdue (2-8) at No. 24 Washington (6-3), Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Washington Offense

Overall: 417.8 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 257.0 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 160.8 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (41st)

Washington Defense

Overall: 318.9 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 209.9 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 109.0 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (28th)

Purdue Offense

Overall: 357.5 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 220.1 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 137.4 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 20.9 points per game (115th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 402.8 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 241.3 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 161.5 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (91st)

Purdue is 86th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.9% of the time. Washington ranks 5th on offense, converting on 51.9% of third downs.

Purdue ranks 131st in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to Washington’s 49th-ranked +2 margin.

Purdue is 127th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.5% of trips. Washington’s red zone defense ranks 51st at 82.4%.

Purdue is 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:26.

Team leaders

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 2,251 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs, 71.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 645 yards on 131 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 730 yards on 52 catches, 8 TDs

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 1,898 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 521 yards on 125 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 471 yards on 53 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Washington lost 13-10 to Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 8. Williams threw for 134 yards on 20-of-32 attempts (62.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 19 times for 61 yards. Adam Mohammed carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards, adding two receptions for one yard. Boston recorded 62 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Purdue fell 34-10 to Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Browne led Purdue with 76 yards on 10-of-19 passing (52.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Antonio Harris carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Rico Walker had one reception for 30 yards.

Next game

Washington plays at UCLA on Nov. 22. Purdue hosts No. 2 Indiana on Nov. 28.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.