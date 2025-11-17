Big Sky acknowledges officiating error in final seconds of Idaho-Sacramento State game

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — The Big Sky Conference said an officiating error was made in the final seconds of Sacramento…

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — The Big Sky Conference said an officiating error was made in the final seconds of Sacramento State’s victory over Idaho on Saturday night.

In a statement posted to social media Monday, the conference said a pass that was ruled to be completed by Sacramento State with 12 seconds left was not correctly overturned by video review.

It went down as an 18-yard gain to the Idaho 2 to give Sacramento State first and goal. Quarterback Cardell Williams ran for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play to win 23-20.

The Big Sky said it acknowledges and regrets the mistake and has suspended multiple officials who worked the game in Sacramento, California.

The conference said it would have no further public comment on the matter.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.