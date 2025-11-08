Barnett throws 3 TD passes and James Madison beats Marshall 35-23 for 7th straight win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett threw three touchdown passes including an 80-yard strike to Jaylan Sanchez that proved to…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett threw three touchdown passes including an 80-yard strike to Jaylan Sanchez that proved to be the winning points in James Madison’s 35-23 win over Marshall on Saturday.

Barnett found Sanchez deep down the middle. Sanchez gathered in the ball, his defender fell, and he cruised into the end zone for a 28-12 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Thundering Herd (4-5, 2-3 Sun Belt) got within five points on Carlos Del Rio-Wilson’s 4-yard pass to Tracy Stephens and Lorcan Quinn’s third field goal of the game. But Barnett connected with Wayne Knight for a 49-yard catch-and-run TD with 2:16 remaining to seal the seventh straight win for the Dukes (8-1, 6-0).

Barnett was 14 of 24 for 270 yards with an interception. Knight had 79 yards receiving and added 87 on the ground plus another TD. Sanchez had 86 yards receiving and Braeden Wisloski also caught a TD pass.

Antwan Roberts rushed for 121 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown. Del Rio-Wilson added 73 yards rushing and 154 passing. Quinn’s field goals included a 52-yarder at the end of the half to trail 21-12.

This was the “Play For The 75” game that annually pays tribute to the 75 persons, including 37 team members, who died in a 1970 plane crash on the way back from a 17-14 loss to East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970, in Greenville, North Carolina.

