Bangura’s all-round effort helps send Ohio past Miami (Ohio) creating log jam atop the MAC

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Parker Navarro threw for 201 yards and a touchdown and Sieh Bangura ran for 102 yards and a touchdown and Ohio beat Miami (Ohio) 24-20 on Tuesday night.

The Bobcats’ (6-3, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) win created a four-way tie atop the conference with the Red Hawks, Buffalo and Western Michigan, who are each 5-4 overall and 4-1 in the league.

Navarro threw a 49-yard touchdown to Rodney Harris II with 2:15 left to play to provide the game-winning score. On Miami’s second play of its final drive, Jalen Thomeson intercepted Dequan Finn to seal the win. Ohio ran five plays, gained 11 yards and killed the clock.

Finn threw a 27-yard touchdown to Kam Perry with 9:29 left to give Miami its final lead of the night. Early in the fourth, Finn threw a 4-yard touchdown to Braylon Isom for a 13-10 RedHawks lead. On the ensuing kickoff, however, Bangura ran it back 97 yards for a 17-13 Ohio advantage.

Finn threw for 194, two touchdowns and an interception.

