Ball State visits Toledo in MAC matchup

Ball State (4-6) at Toledo (6-4), Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Toledo Offense

Overall: 425.4 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 250.4 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 175 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (41st)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 232.6 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 143 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 89.6 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 13.4 points per game (5th)

Ball State Offense

Overall: 264.5 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 127.3 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 137.2 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 15.7 points per game (132nd)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 400.4 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 227.8 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 172.6 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (88th)

Ball State ranks 123rd in third down percentage, converting 32.6% of the time. Toledo ranks 6th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 28.6%.

Ball State is 81st in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Toledo’s 26th-ranked +5 margin.

Toledo ranks 135th in the FBS averaging 71.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Ball State’s 16th-ranked 38.4 per-game average.

Ball State ranks 127th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 71.4% of trips. Toledo’s red zone defense ranks 55th at 82.4%.

Ball State is 94th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:13, compared to Toledo’s 35th-ranked average of 31:10.

Team leaders

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 2,199 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs, 65.6 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 728 yards on 135 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 749 yards on 64 catches, 9 TDs

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 1,217 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 57.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kelly, 537 yards on 177 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Qian Magwood, 257 yards on 14 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Toledo won 24-3 over Miami (OH) on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Gleason led Toledo with 169 yards on 18-of-31 passing (58.1%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 23 yards. Trayanum carried the ball 21 times for 91 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 15 yards. Ryder Treadway had four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Ball State lost 24-9 to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 15. Kelly led Ball State with 62 yards on 13-of-22 passing (59.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 67 yards. Eric Weatherly carried the ball six times for 49 yards, adding three receptions for four yards. Magwood put up 19 yards on one catch.

Next game

Toledo plays at Central Michigan on Nov. 29. Ball State plays at Miami (OH) on Nov. 29.

