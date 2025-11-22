Ashford throws for three TDs as Wake Forest whips Delaware 52-14

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Robby Ashford threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Wake Forest beat Delaware 52-14…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Robby Ashford threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Wake Forest beat Delaware 52-14 for its third win in a row Saturday.

Jake Dickert became the winningest first-year football coach in Wake Forest history. The Demon Deacons (8-3) won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

For Dickert, it was all about challenging the Demon Deacons to be better.

“We changed the bar completely,” he said. “… It hasn’t always been easy. It hasn’t always been perfect.”

It was a special Senior Day for the Demon Deacons, with the coaching staff assembled about 11 months ago.

“To see it come all the way through is a big deal to me and to (our players),” Dickert said. “Just like we’ve done all year, we’ve got to grow from it.”

Carlos Hernandez made two touchdown catches, racking up 197 yards on five receptions. He had TD plays of 79 and 93 yards.

Ashford was 15-for-22 for 292 yards with an interception.

Three Wake Forest players rushed for more than 60 yards, led by Chris Barnes’ 78. Ty Clark III and Demond Claiborne ran for touchdowns. Connor Calvert kicked field goals of 44, 54 and 47 yards.

Nick Minicucci threw for 140 yards and a touchdown for Delaware (5-6), which will have to beat UTEP at home in a return to Conference USA play in order to be in line for a bowl bid. As a program in transition to the Bowl Subdivision, the Blue Hens only qualify for the postseason if there aren’t enough other teams reaching the six-win threshold.

Wake Forest hit a series of big plays.

“We didn’t keep them inside or in front on our defensive side,” Delaware coach Ryan Carty said. “We got to make sure those explosive plays don’t happen.”

Delaware’s Viron Ellison Jr. took a short pass and dodged tacklers for a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter. That ended a string of nine consecutive quarters for Wake Forest’s defense without giving up a touchdown.

The Blue Hens scored with 1:59 left on backup Braden Streeter’s 25-yard pass to Max Patterson.

The Takeaway

Delaware: The Blue Hens gave up more than 30 points for the fifth time this season, allowing Wake Forest to reach that level in the first half. The Blue Hens ended up 1-5 in road games.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons secured their most-lopsided victory of the season and finished the non-conference portion of their schedule with a 4-0 record.

Barnes is back

The Demon Deacons welcomed Barnes, a speedster, back after missing a game with an injury. He amassed 97 all-purpose yards.

He’s return to action gave another element to the Wake Forest offense, which had 577 total yards.

“Chris is a dynamic player,” Dickert said.

Something to prove

The Blue Hens are relatively new at the FBS level. Carty said they should move on quickly from this result because there are still possibilities ahead.

“I guess we’ll find out,” Carty said. “That’s the challenge. We have to understand this is our season on the line next week. We’re either finishing with a losing record or go bowl eligible with six wins.”

Up Next

Delaware: Friday home vs. UTEP

Wake Forest: Saturday at Duke

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.