AP Player of Week: Jeff Sims sets Arizona State QB rushing record with 228 yards against Iowa State

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 10 of the season:

Jeff Sims, Arizona State

The sixth-year quarterback, starting in place of the injured Sam Leavitt against Iowa State, became the first Big 12 player to have 200 yards rushing and 175 passing since Texas’ Vince Young in the 2005 season’s national championship game against Southern California.

Sims’ 228 yards rushing in the 24-19 road win set an ASU quarterback record, and his 88-yard touchdown run was longest by a Sun Devils player since 2020. Sims’ previous career high for rushing yards was 128 for Nebraska against Minnesota in 2023.

Sims completed 13 of 24 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown on a chilly, wet day in Ames.

Runner-up

North Carolina State running back Jayden “Duke” Scott ran 24 times for a career-best 196 yards and one touchdown in place of injured Atlantic Coast Conference rushing leader Hollywood Smothers to help the Wolfpack upset Georgia Tech 48-36. Scott’s previous high rushing total was 86 yards against Campbell.

Honorable mention

Oklahoma K Tate Sandell kicked field goals of 55, 51, 40 and 55 yards in a 33-27 win at Tennessee. His two 55-yarders were the longest in Neyland Stadium history and his three field goals of at least 50 yards tied an FBS single-game record. He is 6 of 6 from at least 50 yards this season. … Ohio State QB Julian Sayin passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 38-14 win over Penn State. … Texas QB Arch Manning returned from a concussion a week earlier to pass for 328 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 win over Vanderbilt. … Michigan RB Jordan Marshall had career highs with 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 21-16 win over Purdue. … San Jose State’s Danny Scudero, the nation’s leading receiver, recorded a career-high 215 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches in a 45-38 win over Hawaii. … North Texas freshman RB Caleb Hawkins ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries in a 31-17 win over Navy.

Six stats

— The first two 1,000-yard rushers of the season are Jacksonville State’s Cam Cook and Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson. Cook ran for 103 against Middle Tennessee and has a nation-leading 1,052. Johnson went for 165 against Southern California and has 1,002.

— San Jose State QB Walker Eget, who threw for 458 yards against Hawaii, became the national passing leader with 325.9 yards per game.

— Indiana has scored at least 50 points in nine of its 20 wins since the start of the 2024 season.

— Eight FBS teams have played a game without recording a penalty.

— Miami, Texas A&M and Virginia have yet to lose a fumble this season.

— Cincinnati has allowed two sacks in nine games, and its 0.8% sack rate is lowest through a Week 10 since Oregon’s 0.3% in 2022, according to Sportradar.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Maura Carey, Stephen Hawkins, Mark Long, Mike Marot, Steve Megargee, John Marshall, Eric Olson.

