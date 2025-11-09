ACC matchup features Wake Forest squaring off against North Carolina

North Carolina (4-5) at Wake Forest (6-3), Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: The CW Key stats…

North Carolina (4-5) at Wake Forest (6-3), Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 356.7 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 215.6 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 141.1 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (100th)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 325.3 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 188.2 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 137.1 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (31st)

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 293.6 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 178.6 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 115.0 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (122nd)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 320.7 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 218.7 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 102.0 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (37th)

North Carolina is 118th in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time. Wake Forest ranks 45th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 36.3%.

Wake Forest ranks 134th in the FBS averaging 72.2 penalty yards per game, compared to North Carolina’s 59th-ranked 52.7 per-game average.

North Carolina ranks 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.9% of trips. Wake Forest’s red zone defense ranks 110th at 88.9%.

Team leaders

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 1,344 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 714 yards on 131 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Chris Barnes, 504 yards on 34 catches, 3 TDs

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 1,224 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 420 yards on 67 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 467 yards on 40 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Wake Forest beat Virginia 16-9 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Ashford led Wake Forest with 46 yards on 7-of-16 passing (43.8%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards. Claiborne carried the ball 25 times for 75 yards, adding two receptions for eight yards. Ty Clark recorded 22 yards on one catch.

North Carolina won 20-15 over Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 8. Lopez led North Carolina with 203 yards on 18-of-25 passing (72.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Davion Gause had 28 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding three receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown. Shipp recorded 83 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Wake Forest hosts Delaware on Nov. 22. North Carolina hosts Duke on Nov. 22.

