AAC matchup features Memphis taking on Navy

Navy (8-2) at Memphis (8-3), Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
How to watch: ESPN
Key stats
Memphis Offense
Overall: 432.3 yards per game (30th in FBS)
Passing: 240.3 yards per game (59th)
Rushing: 192.0 yards per game (27th)
Scoring: 36.2 points per game (18th)
Memphis Defense
Overall: 366.6 yards per game (66th in FBS)
Passing: 239.3 yards per game (97th)
Rushing: 127.4 yards per game (37th)
Scoring: 22.0 points per game (42nd)
Navy Offense
Overall: 448.2 yards per game (22nd in FBS)
Passing: 140.0 yards per game (130th)
Rushing: 308.2 yards per game (1st)
Scoring: 32.9 points per game (33rd)
Navy Defense
Overall: 409.8 yards per game (107th in FBS)
Passing: 263.9 yards per game (121st)
Rushing: 145.9 yards per game (64th)
Scoring: 27.9 points per game (90th)
Memphis ranks 70th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.0% of the time. Navy ranks 16th on offense, converting on 49.1% of third downs.
Memphis ranks 12th in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.
Navy is 72nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.6% of trips. Memphis’ red zone offense ranks 5th, scoring on 95.6% of red zone opportunities.
Both teams rank high in time of possession. Memphis is 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:11, while Navy’s 23rd-ranked average is 32:01.
Team leaders
Memphis
Passing: Brendon Lewis, 2,395 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INTs, 71.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Sutton Smith, 644 yards on 96 carries, 7 TDs
Receiving: Cortez Braham, 824 yards on 59 catches, 7 TDs
Navy
Passing: Blake Horvath, 1,290 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Horvath, 986 yards on 159 carries, 13 TDs
Receiving: Eli Heidenreich, 741 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs
Last game
Memphis fell 31-27 to East Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15. Lewis threw for 209 yards on 32-of-43 attempts (74.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 61 yards and one rushing touchdown. Smith carried the ball seven times for 109 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for six yards. Braham put up 79 yards on nine catches.
Navy won 41-38 over South Florida on Saturday, Nov. 15. Horvath led Navy with 147 yards on 8-of-15 passing (53.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 60 yards. Alex Tecza carried the ball 12 times for 126 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 14 yards and one touchdown. Heidenreich had five receptions for 146 yards.
Next game
Navy plays Army on Dec. 13.
