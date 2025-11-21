AAC matchup features Memphis taking on Navy

Navy (8-2) at Memphis (8-3), Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Memphis Offense Overall:…

Navy (8-2) at Memphis (8-3), Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Memphis Offense

Overall: 432.3 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 240.3 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 192.0 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 36.2 points per game (18th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 366.6 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 239.3 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 127.4 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (42nd)

Navy Offense

Overall: 448.2 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 140.0 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 308.2 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (33rd)

Navy Defense

Overall: 409.8 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 263.9 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 145.9 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 27.9 points per game (90th)

Memphis ranks 70th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.0% of the time. Navy ranks 16th on offense, converting on 49.1% of third downs.

Memphis ranks 12th in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.

Navy is 72nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.6% of trips. Memphis’ red zone offense ranks 5th, scoring on 95.6% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Memphis is 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:11, while Navy’s 23rd-ranked average is 32:01.

Team leaders

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 2,395 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INTs, 71.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 644 yards on 96 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 824 yards on 59 catches, 7 TDs

Navy

Passing: Blake Horvath, 1,290 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Horvath, 986 yards on 159 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Eli Heidenreich, 741 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Memphis fell 31-27 to East Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15. Lewis threw for 209 yards on 32-of-43 attempts (74.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 61 yards and one rushing touchdown. Smith carried the ball seven times for 109 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for six yards. Braham put up 79 yards on nine catches.

Navy won 41-38 over South Florida on Saturday, Nov. 15. Horvath led Navy with 147 yards on 8-of-15 passing (53.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 60 yards. Alex Tecza carried the ball 12 times for 126 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 14 yards and one touchdown. Heidenreich had five receptions for 146 yards.

Next game

Navy plays Army on Dec. 13.

