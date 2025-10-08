Utah and No. 21 Arizona State meet in Big 12 action

No. 21 Arizona State (4-1) at Utah (4-1), Oct. 11 at 10:15 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

No. 21 Arizona State (4-1) at Utah (4-1), Oct. 11 at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Utah by 5.5. Against the spread: Utah 4-1, Arizona State 2-2-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 469.2 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 226.6 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 242.6 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 39 points per game (18th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 300.4 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 159.6 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 140.8 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 14.6 points per game (16th)

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 424.4 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 207.8 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 216.6 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (67th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 321 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 242.8 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 78.2 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (50th)

Arizona State is 128th in third down percentage, converting 30.4% of the time. Utah ranks 26th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31.3%.

Arizona State ranks 16th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Arizona State ranks 94th in the FBS averaging 61.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Utah’s 41st-ranked 46.6 per-game average.

Utah is 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Arizona State’s red zone offense ranks 66th, scoring on 86.4% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Utah is 9th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:21, while Arizona State’s 5th-ranked average is 33:51.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 1,027 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayshawn Parker, 280 yards on 42 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 348 yards on 36 catches, 2 TDs

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 1,039 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 506 yards on 77 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 483 yards on 39 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Utah won 48-14 over West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 27. Dampier threw for 237 yards on 21-of-26 attempts (80.8%) with four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown. Parker carried the ball nine times for 66 yards, adding two receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown. Davis put up 107 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Arizona State won 27-24 over TCU on Friday, Sept. 26. Leavitt led Arizona State with 291 yards on 27-of-39 passing (69.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 62 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brown had 134 rushing yards on 21 carries, adding nine receptions for 50 yards. Tyson had eight receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Utah plays at No. 18 BYU on Oct. 18. Arizona State hosts No. 9 Texas Tech on Oct. 18.

