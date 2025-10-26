UConn hosts UAB in Week 10

UAB (3-4) at UConn (5-3), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats UConn…

UAB (3-4) at UConn (5-3), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UConn Offense

Overall: 465.5 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 303.4 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 162.1 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (20th)

UConn Defense

Overall: 394.1 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 216.6 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 177.5 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (73rd)

UAB Offense

Overall: 415.6 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 293.0 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 122.6 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (60th)

UAB Defense

Overall: 439.6 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 239.0 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 200.6 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 38.9 points per game (133rd)

UAB ranks 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 49.4% of the time. UConn ranks 66th on offense, converting on 40.4% of third downs.

UAB ranks 117th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to UConn’s 13th-ranked +7 margin.

UAB ranks 108th in the FBS averaging 64.1 penalty yards per game, compared to UConn’s 25th-ranked 43.4 per-game average.

UConn ranks 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.3% of trips. UAB’s red zone offense ranks 72nd, scoring in 84.6% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 2,262 yards, 18 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 753 yards on 129 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 845 yards on 66 catches, 8 TDs

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 1,776 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 442 yards on 88 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Iverson Hooks, 560 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

UConn lost 37-34 to Rice on Saturday, Oct. 25. Fagnano passed for 344 yards on 32-of-48 attempts (66.7%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Edwards carried the ball 16 times for 59 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown. Bell had eight receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

UAB won 31-24 over Memphis on Saturday, Oct. 18. Ryder Burton led UAB with 251 yards on 20-of-27 passing (74.1%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Solomon Beebe had 106 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Hooks put up 172 yards on 11 catches with three touchdowns.

Next game

UConn hosts Duke on Nov. 8. UAB plays at Rice on Nov. 8.

