Texas’ Arch Manning apparently injured in overtime win against Mississippi State

In the midst of No. 22 Texas’ comeback overtime win at Mississippi State on Saturday, questions now persist about Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning’s health.

Manning scrambled for 13 yards on the first play of overtime but then left the field with an apparent upper-body injury. Backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell entered and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley for the 45-38 win.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did not immediately provide an update on Manning, but he was impressed with Caldwell’s ability to make a big play to win the game.

“I think his rapport with Arch was a big part of it. They have a great relationship,” Sarkisian said of Caldwell. “What a moment for that guy to step in and make that throw.”

Manning overcame some tough moments throughout the game and helped bring the Longhorns (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) back from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit. He finished 29 of 46 for 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and rushed for another score.

The Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4 SEC) put plenty of hits on the redshirt sophomore as they had five. They also had a costly roughing the passer penalty on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 that would eventually lead to a Longhorn touchdown.

