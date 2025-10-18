Taron Dickens throws 5 touchdown passes to lead Western Carolina past The Citadel 45-38

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw for 369 yards with five touchdowns and Western Carolina defeated The Citadel 45-38…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw for 369 yards with five touchdowns and Western Carolina defeated The Citadel 45-38 on Saturday.

Dickens powered the top offense in the Southern Conference, completing 28 of 33 passes, and his 18-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Dutton gave the Catamounts a 45-31 lead with 3 minutes remaining in the game.

The Citadel led 14-7 after one quarter before a short touchdown pass by Dickens and a 7-yard touchdown run from Markel Townsend helped Western Carolina (5-3, 4-0 Southern Conference) take a 24-17 lead at halftime.

Two more Dickens’ TDs, the second a 37-yard connection with Malik Knight, led to a 38-24 lead through three quarters.

The Bulldogs cut their deficit to seven points twice in the fourth quarter but a 38-yard non-scoring run by Townsend helped the Catamounts run out the clock.

James Tyre had 112 yards and a touchdown catch for Western Carolina and Knight’s 103 yards included two touchdowns. Townsend had 90 yards rushing.

The Citadel (3-4, 2-2) had 278 rushing yards, led by quarterback Quentin Hayes with 90 yards but the Bulldogs attempted only nine passes despite trailing much of the last three quarters.

Western Carolina has won five straight after starting the season 0-3. ___

