South Alabama visits Georgia State in Sun Belt matchup

South Alabama (1-6) at Georgia State (1-6), Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 349 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 250 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 99 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 18.9 points per game (123rd)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 450.4 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 243 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 207.4 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 41.1 points per game (136th)

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 368 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 169.4 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 198.6 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (96th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 370.4 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 174.9 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 195.6 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (103rd)

Georgia State ranks 127th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 46.1% of third downs.

Georgia State is 116th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Georgia State ranks 136th in the FBS averaging 87.9 penalty yards per game, compared to South Alabama’s 86th-ranked 60 per-game average.

Both teams have weak red zone offenses. South Alabama is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Georgia State’s red zone offense ranks 133rd, scoring on 66.7% of chances.

Team leaders

Georgia State

Passing: Cameran Brown, 882 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashad Amos, 241 yards on 54 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 579 yards on 42 catches, 3 TDs

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 1,181 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 568 yards on 124 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 544 yards on 41 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Georgia State was defeated by Georgia Southern 41-24 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Brown led Georgia State with 280 yards on 29-of-38 passing (76.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 120 yards and one rushing touchdown. Amos carried the ball nine times for 29 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for six yards. Javon Robinson recorded 71 yards on seven catches.

South Alabama fell to Arkansas State 15-14 on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Davenport passed for 118 yards on 18-of-23 attempts (78.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Bullock had 72 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 15 yards. Voisin had four receptions for 43 yards.

Next game

Georgia State plays at Coastal Carolina on Nov. 8. South Alabama hosts Louisiana on Nov. 1.

