Samari Collier leads Coastal Carolina to 23-8 victory over UL Monroe

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Samari Collier had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run to lead Coastal Carolina to a 23-8 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday night.

Kian Afrookhteh kicked two field goals in the first quarter and then nailed a 39-yarder midway through the second to put Coastal Carolina (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) up 9-0.

Collier had an 8-yard touchdown toss to Brooks Johnson with 12 seconds left and the Chanticleers took a 16-0 lead. UL Monroe (3-3, 1-1) managed just 70 yards of offense and three first downs in falling behind at halftime, while Coastal Carolina gained 271 yards.

The Warhawks cut their deficit to 16-8 with 9:38 remaining in the third quarter on Aidan Armenta’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Bibbs and Hunter Herring’s two-point conversion pass to Dorian Lewis.

Collier answered with a 39-yard touchdown run less than three minutes later to cap the scoring.

Collier completed 5 of 15 passes for 37 yards and ran for 86 yards on 11 carries.

Armenta finished with 176 yards on 14-for-28 passing with an interception for UL Monroe.

