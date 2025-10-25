QB Raynor runs for 3 TDs to help Arkansas State rally past Georgia Southern, 34-24

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Quarterback Jaylen Raynor threw for 216 yards and his three rushing touchdowns completed Arkansas State’s 34-24…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Quarterback Jaylen Raynor threw for 216 yards and his three rushing touchdowns completed Arkansas State’s 34-24 comeback win over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Trailing 21-10, Raynor spearheaded a 14-play, 91-yard drive that ended with him running in from the 2 with nine seconds left before halftime.

Arkansas State (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 77 yards in 13 plays and 5:18 with Raynor running it in from the 8 for a 24-21 lead. Arkansas State led for the remainder.

Raynor ran it in from the 2 with 9:47 left in the fourth to extend the margin to 10.

Kenyon Clay ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and Devin Spencer tallied 123 yards rushing on 14 carries for Arkansas State.

Georgia Southern (3-5, 1-3) established a 14-0 lead when JC French IV threw a 24-yard touchdown to Camden Brown, and later, an 18-yard scoring pass to Marcus Sanders Jr.

French threw for 208 yards.

