Presto’s Picks: Coaching carousel spins while playoff pack emerges

WTOP's Dave Preston previews this week's college football slate, with a spotlight on D.C.-area programs, such as Maryland, U.Va. and JMU, in this edition of Presto's Picks.

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a touchdown pass during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Northern Illinois on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)(AP/Mike Buscher) Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a touchdown pass during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Northern Illinois on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)(AP/Mike Buscher) For all the talk from college football coaches about “building programs,” the season so far has the feel of a construction site; meaning, you had better wear your hard hat because stuff is falling all over the place.

Seven weeks into the 2025 season and we have already seen five Power Four schools end coaching regimes (not to mention UAB and Oregon State getting into the act) and there’s plenty of heat on more than a few coaching seats at this time.

There was once a time when firing a coach mid-season seemed unthinkable, but in a world where every day a move isn’t made costs you on the recruiting trail, the unthinkable has become reality. With the current state of the transfer portal, these moves are made sooner rather than later.

Even Penn State, which was a field goal shy of making the National Championship Game in January, isn’t safe.

“It’s the landscape we’re in. Is it surprising? Yeah, it’s surprising. They were in the semifinals,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said earlier this week. “But it’s the landscape. That’s why the best is now and not ahead, because we learn very quickly that you’re only as good as the last game you played and the last game you’ve won.”

Meanwhile, we have reached the midway point of the season and that’s as good a time as any to take a look around the Power Four landscape. Plenty of teams have chances to play their way in and out of the playoff pack, while each league offers more than a few highlights and lowlights.

SEC: Five schools are in this week’s top 10, with five more in the rest of the Top 25, ranging from recent National Champions, Alabama and Georgia, to upstarts, Missouri and Vanderbilt. Plus Texas is back — at least until its next underwhelming outing.

Highlight: Texas A&M’s last-second victory at Notre Dame put the Aggies on the map and they’ve risen to No. 4.

Lowlight: It’s one thing to lose in a 41-35 shootout to unbeaten Ole Miss, but 32-31 to Memphis? Arkansas was done with head coach Sam Pittman even before the Razorbacks got throttled at home by Notre Dame. The perpetual rebuilding process for the Razorbacks begins … again.

Big Ten: This conference boasts three of the top eight, including No. 1 Ohio State. There’s also a cast that includes No. 20 USC, No. 25 Nebraska, and the first three teams outside the Top 25 (Michigan, Illinois, Washington) that are each one or two wins away from talking playoff contention.

Highlight: The defending national champion Buckeyes’ week one takedown of Preseason No. 1 Texas served notice that this league takes a back seat to nobody.

Lowlights: Penn State’s three straight losses dropped the Nittany Lions from contender to pretender while their fan base goes on a bender. And all eyes are now on a Wisconsin team that’s dropped four in a row to join the Lions in the conference cellar.

ACC: No. 2 Miami is the only team in the top 10, while No. 12 Georgia Tech is unbeaten and No. 18 Virginia has been a nice surprise.

Highlight: The Hurricanes have a recent reputation as a team that has had issues with lesser foes, but they more than handled upstart USF in September to the tune of a 49-12 thumping. So much for being downgraded to a “tropical depression.”

Lowlights: Virginia Tech getting gashed in consecutive weeks by Vanderbilt and Old Dominion ended the Brent Pry era, while Clemson’s 1-3 start and the constant noise around North Carolina under new coach Bill Belichick aren’t ideal.

Big 12: No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 15 BYU are both unbeaten, while Utah and Cincinnati occupy back benches in the Top 25.

Highlight: Let’s just say this league hasn’t capitalized in games where it has “scheduled up,” but Utah’s week one rout of UCLA looks better with every Bruin win after its reboot.

Lowlights: Oklahoma State getting blasted by 66 at Oregon before losing at home to Tulsa ended the Mike Gundy era. Blowouts have been common in conference play as well, with Utah routing Arizona State by 32 a few weeks after falling to Texas Tech by 24.

Saturday’s games

James Madison (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion (4-2, 1-1), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

JMU is 3-0 against ODU as FBS foes, but the last two meetings were decided by a field goal. The Monarchs boast the best offense in the Sun Belt, averaging 250.2 yards rushing and 250.2 yards passing. Perhaps they were looking ahead to this meeting as they got smoked (down 48-10 in the fourth quarter) at Marshall last week, but their defense still ranks second to the Dukes in stopping the pass and overall.

The Monarchs are also great at protecting the passer (eight sacks allowed over six games), which in the face of Trent Hendrick and the pass rush is comforting. JMU’s offense feels like it has been grinding its gears despite the experience of Alonza Barnett III, as once again, we expect to see a day during which running back Wayne Knight is carrying the offensive mail.

Presto’s Pick: Dukes deliver in a 20-17 slugfest.

Virginia (5-1) vs. Washington State (3-3), 6:30 p.m., CW

There’s no truth to the rumor that after downing Stanford last month, wins over the Cougars and Cal will make the Cavaliers eligible for the Pac-12 title.

The Cougars are fresh from a cross-country trip where they came within a field goal of No. 5 Ole Miss, and they’ve allowed 59 points in, not one, but two games this season. And while WSU quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has completed 70% or more of his passes in three of the four games he’s played this year, the senior had two weeks to prepare for the Rebels and will face a pesky pass rush (16 sacks in six games) this week led by Daniel Rickert (4.5 sacks this fall).

And just like the Cougars used the bye to their advantage last weekend, U.Va. is 4-0 in games after a bye under head coach Tony Elliott. One expects they’ll be more rested than rusty.

Kippy and Buffy are back for more tailgating fun after a week off. And they can’t help themselves, picking a wine from the state of Washington for their game against Washington State. The 2023 Gramercy Viognier will more than suffice.

“A level of acidity that will light up your palate like a tilting pinball machine,” writes Wine Enthusiast. “Aromas range from creamy butterscotch to tangy lemon and orange zest. The wine’s flavors are to the light and tangy side, with orange-infused seltzer water and cranberry squaring off with wet slate.”

Presto’s Pick: Cavaliers tilt the Cougars 44-18.

Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) at UCLA (2-4, 2-1), 7 p.m., BTN

It’s the first meeting between the two schools since 1955, or two years after the Terps won the National Championship and one season after the Bruins were voted a share (No. 1 in the UPI Poll, No. 2 in the AP behind Ohio State) of the national title.

Head coach Locksley’s team is already in California, having flown out west early enough on Thursday to practice under the sunlight in Los Angeles. But right now, the season is in danger of going south after consecutive fourth quarter fades in a pair of three-point losses at home.

The Bruins are enjoying the “coaching change bounce,” (Hokie fans know what we mean) as they’ve averaged 40 points in wins over then-No. 7 Penn State and at Michigan State, thanks to a ground game that’s averaging 254 yards in those victories.

The Terrapin defense that allowed an average of 11 points in its 4-0 start has played well the last two weeks, but missed tackles have led to too many explosive plays. And the Bruins’ ability to stop the run has vastly improved since the early days of the season, when they were being gashed for 286 yards by Utah and 298 by New Mexico. That’s bad news for the Terps ground game that averages a Big Ten-low 99.3 yards per game.

Presto’s Pick: Terrapins tumble, 31-22.

Howard tops Tennessee State, Georgetown gets by Colgate, Richmond humbles Holy Cross, William & Mary beats Elon.

Last week: 7-1.

Overall: 47-16.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.