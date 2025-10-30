Owen McCown completes 31 passes for 370 yards and 4 touchdowns to give UTSA a 48-26 win over Tulane

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown was 31-of-33 passing for 370 yards and four touchdowns, David Amador II and Devin…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown was 31-of-33 passing for 370 yards and four touchdowns, David Amador II and Devin McCuin each had two touchdown catches, and UTSA beat Tulane 48-26 on Thursday night.

UTSA (4-4, 2-2 American Conference) won its 22nd straight regular season conference game at home. The Roadrunners boast a 32-4 home record under Jeff Traylor, including a 43-36 loss to Texas State in a home opener this season.

Tulane (6-2, 3-1), which received 59 votes in the latest AP poll, had a three-game winning streak halted after turning it over four times.

After Tulane opened the game with a 75-yard scoring drive, UTSA scored 31 straight points in the first half to take control. McCown’s 16-yard pass to Will Henderson III put UTSA ahead 38-12 on the opening drive of the second half.

Amador finished with 10 catches for 113 yards and McCuin added eight catches for 96 yards. The duo also connected on a touchdown when Amador found McCuin for a 21-yard grab to make it 24-6.

Robert Henry Jr. rushed for 87 yards and Henderson had a touchdown on the ground for UTSA, which entered with a 100-yard rusher in six of seven games this season.

Jake Retzlaff threw for a touchdown and ran for another score for Tulane. But Retzlaff threw two interceptions and Brendan Sullivan had another.

