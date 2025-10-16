No. 8 Oregon looks to get back on track against Rutgers in 1st game between the schools

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — No. 8 Oregon and quarterback Dante Moore will look to get back on track against Rutgers…

The Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) are coming off a 30-20 loss to then-No. 7 Indiana in which Moore threw for less than 200 yards for the first time this season and two interceptions.

It added up to the lowest quarterback rating of the season (33.2) for Moore, who had been starting to emerge as a Heisman contender.

“I think he saw a lot of moments in that game that he could’ve played to a higher degree of what he’s capable of,” coach Dan Lanning said. “He’s proven he’s a good quarterback and he didn’t play to his best on Saturday. He knows that. We didn’t put him in the most advantageous positions on Saturday as well.”

Oregon will also strive to keep alive the longest road-winning streak in the nation against Rutgers (3-3, 0-3). The Scarlet Knights are tied for 112th in the country in passing yards allowed. They have not beaten a ranked team in 16 years, the longest losing streak among Power Four schools.

The Scarlet Knights are in jeopardy of missing bowl eligibility for the first time in three seasons. They must win at least three of their final six games for consideration in a stretch that includes meetings with Illinois, No. 1 Ohio State and Penn State.

“I have to figure out how to get everybody to do their job a little bit better,” coach Greg Schiano said. “A little bit better by a bunch of guys and all of a sudden, you add it up, it’s a bunch better. Right now, I’m not doing my job well enough because we’re not getting those little bits that add up to a bunch.”

Rutgers in the red zone

In three Big Ten games, Rutgers has 11 scores in 17 red-zone trips: nine touchdowns and two field goals.

Fab frosh

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is one of two true freshmen to start all six games for Oregon and his recent level of play has shown why. Along with his first career pick-6, Finney accounted for four solo tackles against Indiana, bringing his season total to nine solo and 13 total tackles.

Rutgers dynamic trio

Wide receivers Ian Strong, KJ Duff and DT Sheffield are all on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Strong is tied for seventh in the nation with 7.2 receptions per game.

Keeping laundry off the field

Oregon has committed just 25 penalties this season, tied for 10th fewest in the nation.

