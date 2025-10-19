No. 7 Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State in Big 12 play

Oklahoma State (1-6) at No. 7 Texas Tech (6-1), Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Networks…

Oklahoma State (1-6) at No. 7 Texas Tech (6-1), Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN Networks

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 517.9 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 302.7 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 215.1 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 43.9 points per game (4th)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 276.6 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 212.3 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 64.3 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 14.1 points per game (6th)

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 311.6 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 172.3 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 139.3 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 16.6 points per game (132nd)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 468.9 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 294.6 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 174.3 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 38.4 points per game (132nd)

Oklahoma State ranks 123rd in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 45.4% of the time. Texas Tech ranks 16th on offense, converting on 50.5% of third downs.

Oklahoma State is 80th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Texas Tech’s 20th-ranked +5 margin.

Texas Tech ranks 126th in the FBS with 71.1 penalty yards per game.

Oklahoma State is 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96% of trips. Texas Tech’s red zone offense ranks 38th, scoring on 89.7% of red zone opportunities.

Texas Tech ranks 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:19.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 1,501 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 68.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 633 yards on 100 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 413 yards on 29 catches, 1 TD

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 696 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 55.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 420 yards on 76 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gavin Freeman, 233 yards on 23 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech lost 26-22 to Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 18. Will Hammond threw for 167 yards on 22-of-37 attempts (59.5%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dickey had 40 rushing yards on nine carries, adding two receptions for four yards. Coy Eakin put up 66 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Oklahoma State fell 49-17 to Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 18. Sam Jackson threw for 149 yards on 11-of-19 attempts (57.9%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for -3 yards and one rushing touchdown. Fields had 163 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Shamar Rigby had one reception for 48 yards.

Next game

Texas Tech plays at Kansas State on Nov. 1. Oklahoma State plays at Kansas on Nov. 1.

