No. 21 Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt expected to miss game against Utah with undisclosed injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to miss the Sun Devils’ road game against Utah on Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

The No. 21 Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) have won three straight games while Utah (4-1, 1-1) had a lopsided win over West Virginia last weekend.

“Sam’s been battling something going back to Baylor — he fought through the TCU game,” Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Friday. “Sam does everything he possibly can to come back and play in football games. He’s the ultimate competitor.

“This week, it just didn’t feel as good as we wanted it to leaving Wednesday’s practice,” Dillingham added. “I think this is the best thing for him and the future season.”

Leavitt has completed 63.1% of his passes this season for 1,039 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. The sophomore has also run for 281 yards and five touchdowns.

Jeff Sims is expected to get the start against Utah. The sixth-year player completed 12 of 23 passes for 155 yards in a start against Cincinnati last season.

