No. 18 BYU, Arizona resumes after 75-minute weather delay due to lightning

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The game between No. 18 BYU and Arizona on Saturday has resumed after being delayed roughly…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The game between No. 18 BYU and Arizona on Saturday has resumed after being delayed roughly 75 minutes because of lightning caused from the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla.

Players and coaches headed to the locker room at the beginning of the second quarter after lightning was detected in the area.

BYU had a 14-7 lead at the time of the delay. Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw a 75-yard touchdown pass and LJ Martin ran for a 28-yard score. The Cougars are trying to start the season with a 6-0 record for the second straight season and seventh time in program history.

Arizona’s touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Noah Fiftia to Kris Hutson.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.