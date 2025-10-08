No. 16 Notre Dame takes on NC State

NC State (4-2) at No. 16 Notre Dame (3-2), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

NC State (4-2) at No. 16 Notre Dame (3-2), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Notre Dame by 22.5. Against the spread: Notre Dame 2-3, NC State 3-3.

How to watch: Peacock

Key stats

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 461.6 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 283 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 178.6 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 40.8 points per game (13th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 374.2 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 258 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 116.2 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (70th)

NC State Offense

Overall: 447.7 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 282.3 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 165.3 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (45th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 375 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 243.2 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 131.8 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (77th)

NC State is 113th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.1% of the time. Notre Dame ranks 20th on offense, converting on 50.9% of third downs.

NC State ranks 113th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Notre Dame’s 16th-ranked +5 margin.

Team leaders

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 1,280 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 444 yards on 82 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Faison, 327 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 1,660 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs, 74.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 693 yards on 100 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 388 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Notre Dame defeated Boise State 28-7 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Carr passed for 189 yards on 15-of-23 attempts (65.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 25 yards. Love carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Faison put up 83 yards on six catches.

NC State won 56-10 over Campbell on Saturday, Oct. 4. Bailey passed for 337 yards on 20-of-23 attempts (87.0%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Smothers carried the ball four times for 123 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown. Noah Rogers had three receptions for 62 yards.

Next game

Notre Dame hosts USC on Oct. 18. NC State plays at Pittsburgh on Oct. 25.

