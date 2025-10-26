Kurt Hester, Houston football’s director of strength and performance, dies at 61 from cancer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kurt Hester, who was Houston football’s director of strength and performance, died Saturday from cancer. He…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kurt Hester, who was Houston football’s director of strength and performance, died Saturday from cancer. He was 61.

Hester died just hours before the Cougars’ 24-16 victory over No. 24 Arizona State later Saturday, the team announced. Coach Willie Fritz said the team spent part of its pregame meal telling stories about a “rare individual.”

“It’s a bittersweet win, without question,” Fritz said. “Kurt Hester was an unbelievably important person in our football program. I’ve been with him for a while. He’s the best strength and conditioning coach I’ve ever been around, but more importantly, just a fantastic role model for our student athletes.”

Fritz said Hester came to Houston’s football facility for the final time Thursday, where he gave a message to the team.

Hester was diagnosed with Stage IV melanoma in February. He is survived by wife Seana and children Sydney, Rieleah and Remy.

“He stared death in the face and didn’t blink,” Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol said. “He was truly unbreakable. He defined that word by living it. He’s such a man of faith.”

