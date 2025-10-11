Gresock runs for 137 yards, 2 TDs as Gardner-Webb beats Eastern Illinois 21-10

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Carson Gresock broke touchdown runs of 64 and 55 yards in the second quarter and Gardner-Webb…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Carson Gresock broke touchdown runs of 64 and 55 yards in the second quarter and Gardner-Webb scored all its points in the first half to beat Eastern Illinois 21-10 on Saturday.

Gresock needed just six carries to pile up 137 yards, and quarterback Nate Hampton threw for 195 yards and a score for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-2, 2-0 OVC–Big South). Gardner-Webb rolled up 446 total yards, including 251 on the ground, and held Eastern Illinois to 3.6 yards per play.

Hampton capped the opening drive with a 14-yard pass to Quasean Holmes late in the first quarter. Gresock’s 64-yard burst early in the second doubled the lead, and he broke another long run for a 21-0 cushion midway through the quarter.

Eastern Illinois (3-3, 2-1) got on the board with Drew Schiller’s 42-yard field goal before halftime and trimmed the margin to 21-10 late in the third when Cole LaCrue scrambled 19 yards for a touchdown. But the Panthers’ offense stalled the rest of the way, managing just 108 yards passing and one trip inside the red zone after the break.

Anthony Lowe led Gardner-Webb with 93 yards on six catches, and the defense forced six punts while allowing only one play longer than 20 yards.

