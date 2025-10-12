Georgia State visits Georgia Southern in Sun Belt matchup

Georgia State (1-5) at Georgia Southern (2-4), Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Georgia…

Georgia State (1-5) at Georgia Southern (2-4), Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 355.3 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 228.7 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 126.7 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (76th)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 471.0 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 221.5 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 249.5 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 37.5 points per game (131st)

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 333.2 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 245.0 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 88.2 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 18.0 points per game (122nd)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 455.5 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 248.2 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 207.3 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 41.2 points per game (135th)

Georgia State is 96th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.1% of the time. Georgia Southern ranks 44th on offense, converting on 43.2% of third downs.

Georgia State is 135th in the FBS averaging 82.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia Southern’s 62nd-ranked 52.0 per-game average.

Georgia State ranks 135th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 62.5% of trips.

Georgia Southern is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:11.

Team leaders

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 1,259 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 365 yards on 63 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 550 yards on 32 catches, 6 TDs

Georgia State

Passing: TJ Finley, 816 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashad Amos, 212 yards on 45 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 511 yards on 37 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Georgia Southern lost 38-35 to Southern Miss on Thursday, Oct. 9. French threw for 313 yards on 24-of-43 attempts (55.8%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for -2 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Arnold carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards. Brown put up 158 yards on 12 catches with one touchdown.

Georgia State fell to Appalachian State 41-20 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Cameran Brown threw for 212 yards on 19-of-35 attempts (54.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Amos carried the ball three times for 18 yards, adding one reception for four yards. Hurst had nine receptions for 105 yards.

Next game

Georgia Southern plays at Arkansas State on Oct. 25. Georgia State hosts South Alabama on Oct. 23.

