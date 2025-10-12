Colorado State squares off against Hawaii in MWC action

Hawaii (5-2) at Colorado State (2-4), Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: MW Network Key stats Colorado…

Hawaii (5-2) at Colorado State (2-4), Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 344.3 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 185.5 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 158.8 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (104th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 405.5 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 226.2 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 179.3 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (83rd)

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 394.1 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 295.1 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 99 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (73rd)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 333 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 199.3 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 133.7 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (68th)

Colorado State is 109th in third down percentage, converting 35% of the time. Hawaii ranks 41st on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 34.5%.

Hawaii ranks 127th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Colorado State’s 38th-ranked +3 margin.

Colorado State is 92nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.2% of trips. Hawaii’s red zone offense ranks 11th, scoring on 96% of red zone opportunities.

Colorado State ranks 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:52, compared to Hawaii’s 18th-ranked average of 32:33.

Team leaders

Colorado State

Passing: Jackson Brousseau, 565 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 401 yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Armani Winfield, 231 yards on 16 catches, 1 TD

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 1,456 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 323 yards on 69 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Pofele Ashlock, 468 yards on 46 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Colorado State beat Fresno State 49-21 on Friday, Oct. 10. Brousseau led Colorado State with 144 yards on 12-of-18 passing (66.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Justin Marshall carried the ball seven times for 93 yards and scored one touchdown. Javion Kinnard recorded 72 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Hawaii won 44-26 over Utah State on Sunday, Oct. 12. Alejado threw for 413 yards on 34-of-54 attempts (63.0%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for -4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sims carried the ball 10 times for 82 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. Jackson Harris recorded 117 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Colorado State plays at Wyoming on Oct. 25. Hawaii plays at San Jose State on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.