College Football Corner: ‘Moving Month’ begins with a major upset

College football's "Moving Month" of October means we'll see more than a few shakeup of the standings as teams that may have benefited from a soft September schedule or suffered from tough losses begin to find their own water level.

Dave Preston is an AP Top 25 voter. Read his rankings here.

College football’s “Moving Month” of October means we’ll see more than a few shakeup of the standings as teams that may have benefited from a soft September schedule (Maryland) or suffered from tough losses (Notre Dame) begin to find their own water level.

Upstarts like Vanderbilt realize there is a ceiling while overrated teams like Texas find that maybe they aren’t back just yet, and maybe Florida does hold a hex on the Manning family.

But Saturday’s biggest shocker was No. 7 Penn State falling 20 points behind against a winless UCLA team that had fired its coach last after allowing 35 points at home to New Mexico. Even though the Nittany Lions rallied with four touchdowns in the second half, they lost 42-37 and have now dropped consecutive games for the first time since 2021.

Perhaps Nevada, FAU, and Villanova weren’t the best tune-ups for Big Ten play. I pity their next opponent Northwestern.

Navy (5-0) reminded us to throw out the records anytime a pair of Service Academies square off. Air Force scored early and often behind quarterback Liam Szarka, and appeared to have the Mids on the ropes in an offensive extravaganza. But as is often the case in a high-scoring game, it was a defensive play that was the difference and on a third and three at midfield Navy’s Jaxson Campbell tipped a Szarka pitchout that Landon Robinson recovered. Disaster averted and the Mids 34-31 puts the team halfway towards retaining the Commander in Chief’s Trophy.

Midshipman Medals: Blake Horvath had another dominant day, throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 130 and another score. His top target was Eli Heidenreich, who made eight catches for a school-record 209 yards and three TD’s. Luke Pirris led the defense with 12 tackles while kicker Nathan Kirkwood’s two field goals proved to be the difference.

Midshipman Miscues: The defense had issues slowing Szarka down all afternoon, as the sophomore posted 364 total yards and the Falcon offense converted 7-13 third downs plus 1-1 on fourth down. Penalties continue to persist, as the team was flagged eight times for 49 yards.

Next: Saturday at 3-2 Temple at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC) allowed three second-quarter touchdowns to Wake Forest, but found themselves with a chance to tie late in the fourth quarter after Isaiah Brown-Murray returned an interception to the Demon Deacon four. Unfortunately three runs came up short of the goal line while and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty forced VT to settle for a field goal, and Wake would hold on to win 30-23.

Hokie Highlights: Ben Bell paced a defense that held Wake to 2.8 yards per carry by making nine tackles. The tailback tandem of Terion Stewart and Marcellous Hawkins tallied 110 yards on 20 carries. And John Love made 3-4 field goals, missing from 49 yards.

Hokie Humblings: Kyron Drones completed just 50% of his passes for an average of 7.9 yards per completion, and an interception on the team’s first drive set up a Wake Forest field goal. The offense had to settle for field goals three times in the third quarter when they could have grabbed the lead.

Next: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against No. 17 Georgia Tech (5-0) on the ACC Network.

Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) took a 20-0 lead over Washington by scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the second half, only to let the Huskies back into the game with a long field goal drive (over seven minutes). The visitors would then score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull off a shocking 24-20 win that drops the Terps to 0-10 after bye week’s under coach Mike Locksley and feeds the image of this program shining in September only to turn with the leaves.

Terrapin Triumphs: Jalen Huskey intercepted a pass on the first Washington possession to set up a field goal while Carlton Smith tallied 11 tackles. The offense scored on their first three drives and the first half saw a pair of 16-play possessions. There was a sell-out crowd at SECU Stadium.

Terrapin Troubles: The offense ground to a halt, managing just 52 yards on 19 plays after taking the 20-0 lead. The running game looks like it’s never going to get in gear this year after being held to 55 yards on 20 carries. Sidney Stewart’s targeting penalty late in the first half robbed the Terps of a top pass rusher, which would have been helpful as Washington rolled through Maryland like a blowtorch through butter in the fourth quarter. At least one photo captured semi-empty stands in the fourth quarter when the team needed their fans the most.

Next: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against 4-1 Nebraska on the Big Ten Network.

No. 24 Virginia (5-1, 3-0 ACC) continued its surprising season with its second straight win over an unbeaten opponent in overtime. The Cavaliers’ calling card this year has been offense this fall, but Saturday the defense was the difference beginning with Donavon Platt’s 61-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown on Louisville’s first possession. In the extra session they’d hold the Cardinals to a field goal before J’Mari Taylor’s touchdown gave UVa a 30-27 win and good feelings entering their bye week.

Cavalier Congrats: Kam Robinson led the defense with 10 tackles and returned an interception 47-yard for a score while Mitchell Melton tallies two sacks and a forced fumble. Elijah Slibeck averaged 47.4 yards per punt.

Cavalier Concerns: The offense converted averaged 2.8 yards per carry and 4.8 yards per pass while being held to 237 total yards, and they also converted 6-15 third downs. Seven penalties for 68 yards didn’t cost them this time.

Next: October 18 against 3-2 Washington State at 6:30 p.m. on the CW Network.

James Madison (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt) trailed Georgia State early after the Panthers scored a touchdown on their second drive (they missed a field goal on their first impression). But they found a way to rally after intermission and picked up a 14-7 win on the road to stay on track in the conference.

Duke Do’s: Wayne Knight rushed for 85 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown which was set up by his 22-yard punt return. Gannon Weathersby notched nine tackles as the defense held Georgia State to 33 yards on 16 plays in the fourth quarter.

Duke Dont’s: JMU went 4-14 on third down and didn’t get on the scoreboard until the second half, as Alonza Barnett III completed just 50% of his passes for 3.4 yards per attempt. They also committed 11 penalties.

Next: Saturday at home against 2-3 Louisiana at noon on ESPN2.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.