AP Player of the Week: Texas Tech’s Cameron Dickey ran for 263 yards, 2 long TDs in win over Kansas

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 7 of the season:

Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech

Dickey ran 71 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and finished with 263 yards and two scores on 21 carries in a 42-17 win over Kansas. Dickey also ripped off a 55-yard TD run as well as bursts of 24, 23 and 20 yards.

Texas Tech leaned on Dickey after QB Behren Morton left the game with an injury in the first half. It was Dickey’s first time to go over 100 yards and the Red Raiders’ first 200-yard rushing game since 2015.

Dickey’s rushing average of 98.5 yards per game ranks second in the Big 12, and he leads the conference with eight rushing touchdowns.

Runner-up

Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 136 yards and two scores in a 38-19 win over Rutgers. Williams was 21-of-27 passing and he rushed 13 times. He set career highs for passing and rushing yards and rushing TDs. According to UW, he was the 16th player in Bowl Subdivision history to throw for at least 400 yards and rush for at least 100 in a game, and the first since 2023.

Honorable mention

Blake Horvath threw for 141 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 155 yards and two scores, including a 51-yard go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, as Navy rallied past Temple 32–31. … Wake Forest QB Deshawn Purdie threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns in his first start in a 39-14 win at Oregon State. … South Florida QB Byrum Brown threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in a 63-36 win at North Texas. … Texas DB Malik Muhammad had two of the interceptions in Texas’ 23-6 win over Oklahoma.… Pittsburgh QB Mason Heintschel threw for 321 yards and two TDs in a 34-31 win over Florida State. … Hawaii QB Micah Alejado threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns and ran 15 yards for a TD in a 44-26 win over Utah State.

Six stats

— Top 25 teams are 95-17 against unranked opponents through Week 7, according to Sportradar. At this point in 2024, Top 25 teams were 97-17.

— Nevada’s 16 turnovers in six games are most in the nation. The Wolfpack had 15 turnovers in 13 games last year.

— Southern California’s Jayden Maiava has completed an FBS-best seven passes of at least 50 yards. A year ago at this point, the Trojans had no pass plays of 50-plus yards.

— Jacksonville State’s Cam Cook took the national rushing lead after going for 218 yards against Sam Houston State. He averages 138.7 yards per game.

— San Jose State’s Danny Scudero, a transfer from Sacramento State, leads the nation with 140.8 yards receiving per game.

— Cincinnati has allowed one sack, fewest in the nation.

AP voters: Cliff Brunt, Maura Carey, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, Steve Megargee, John Marshall, Eric Olson, Eddie Pells.

