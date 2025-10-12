Alabama beats No. 14 Missouri 27-24 behind Simpson’s 3 TDs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ty Simpson threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, including the clincher on fourth down to…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ty Simpson threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, including the clincher on fourth down to Daniel Hill with 3:16 to go, and eighth-ranked Alabama held off No. 14 Missouri 27-24 on Saturday to give the Crimson Tide their fifth consecutive win.

Jam Miller added 85 yards rushing before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter, and Kevin Riley and Isaiah Horton also had TD catches for Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC), which has won seven straight over Missouri dating to Sept. 8, 1975.

Beau Pribula tried to rally the Tigers (5-1, 1-1) late, hitting Donovan Olugbode for a touchdown with 1:39 to go. And after Alabama pounced on the onside kick, Missouri was able to force a quick punt, getting the ball back with 1:17 left and no timeouts.

Pribula connected with Olugbode again on fourth down to get close to midfield, but he followed with a pair of incompletions, then overshot his intended target and was picked off by Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. to put the game away.

The loss ended the Tigers’ 15-game home winning streak, the second-longest nationally.

Pribula finished with 167 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also was the Tigers’ most effective runner with 61 yards and another score. The nation’s top rusher, Ahmad Hardy, was held to just 52 yards.

NO. 1 OHIO STATE 34, ILLINOIS 16

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Julian Sayin passed for two touchdowns, C.J. Donaldson ran for two more scores, and the Ohio State defense forced three turnovers that resulted in 21 points as the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes defeated No. 17 Illinois.

Sayin completed 19 of 27 passes for 166 yards in leading Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). Donaldson rushed for 44 yards. Jeremiah Smith had five catches for 42 yards and a TD.

Illinois’ Luke Altmyer threw for 248 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Aidan Laughery ran for 50 yards and a TD. Collin Dixon had four catches for 46 yards and a TD.

Illinois (5-2, 2-2) scored two TDs in the second half, doubling the number of touchdowns given up by Ohio State this season.

NO. 7 INDIANA 30, NO. 3 OREGON 20

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for 215 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 7 Indiana remained undefeated with a victory over No. 3 Oregon.

Roman Hemby added a pair of scoring runs for the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who frustrated the Ducks (5-1, 2-1) with stout defensive play.

Dante Moore threw for 186 yards and a touchdown for Oregon. He had two interceptions and was sacked six times.

With Oregon down 20-13 going into the fourth quarter, Brandon Finney intercepted Mendoza’s and ran it back 35 yards to tie it with 12:42 left.

Mendoza answered with an 8-yard scoring pass to Elijah Sarratt with 6:23 to go. On Oregon’s next series, Moore’s pass was intercepted by Louis Moore.

Brendan Franke added a 22-yard field goal for the Hoosiers with 2:06 left.

NO. 4 MISSISSIPPI 24, WASHINGTON STATE 21

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Trinidad Chambliss threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 4 Mississippi over Washington State.

Ole Miss (6-0) trailed 14-10 late in the third period before Chambliss scored on a 17-yard touchdown scramble. Chambliss threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Lee to build a 24-14 lead with 6:51 remaining.

Washington State (3-3) led for a majority of the first three quarters. The Cougars scored late on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Zevi Eckhaus to Tony Freeman, bringing them a field goal away from tying the game. They had a final possession with just over a minute remaining, but were unable to score.

Chambliss went 20-of-29 passing for 253 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Dae’Quan Wright to take a 10-7 halftime lead. Kewan Lacy had 24 rushes for 142 yards. Ole Miss finished with 439 yards of total offense.

NO. 5 TEXAS A&M 34, FLORIDA 17

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw for 234 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as No. 5 Texas A&M continued its perfect start with a victory over Florida.

It’s the first 6-0 start for the Aggies since 2016 and they improved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play.

Florida (2-4, 1-2) was unable to build off last week’s 29-21 upset over then-No. 9 Texas that snapped a three-game skid as coach Billy Napier fell to 0-14 on the road against ranked opponents.

Texas A&M scored touchdowns on its first three possessions but managed only a field goal after that until Rueben Owens scored on a 2-yard run that made it 31-17 with about 4 1/2 minutes to go.

TEXAS 23, NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 6

DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Niblett returned a punt 75 yards for a decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter and Texas got a much-needed win over sixth-ranked Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry game.

Arch Manning completed 21 of 27 passes for 166 yards and the go-ahead 12-yard TD to DeAndre Moore Jr. on the opening drive of the second half for the Longhorns (4-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who were coming off a loss at Florida that knocked the preseason No. 1 team out of the AP Top 25.

Texas retained the Golden Hat trophy and should get back into the next poll on Sunday. More importantly, the Longhorns avoided a loss that likely would have ended any realistic chance of getting into the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

John Mateer was 20-of-38 passing with three interceptions in his return to the lineup for Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1) only 17 days after surgery on his throwing (right) hand.

NO. 9 TEXAS TECH 42, KANSAS 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Cameron Dickey ran for 263 yards and two long touchdowns, Will Hammond scored twice after replacing injured quarterback Behren Morton and No. 9 Texas Tech beat Kansas.

Dickey sprinted 71 yards on the first offensive play for the Red Raiders and added a 55-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Texas Tech (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) had 372 yards rushing and recovered from a malaise after Morton’s injury in the school’s first game as an AP top 10 team since 2013.

A 21-0 Texas Tech lead was down to four points at the break when the Jayhawks (4-3, 2-2) scored on three of their first four possessions after Morton appeared to injure his lower right leg on a sack in the second quarter. He didn’t return.

Hammond threw an interception and the Red Raiders punted on his other three possessions before halftime. But the redshirt freshman ran 20 yards for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half.

Dickey’s second long TD put Texas Tech up 35-17, and Hammond’s 10-yard run finished the scoring. Hammond had 61 yards rushing.

It’s the third time Hammond has come on with Morton not returning this season. Morton hyperextended his right knee in a 67-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener and was sidelined in a 34-10 win over Utah after taking a hard hit to the head.

Jalon Daniels threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas, which dropped to 1-12 in Lubbock and has lost 24 of 26 meetings with the Red Raiders.

NO. 10 GEORGIA 20, AUBURN 10

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Linebacker CJ Allen forced a fumble at the goal line in a momentum-turning play, and No. 10 Georgia rallied to beat Auburn and win the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry for the ninth consecutive year.

Allen finished with 10 tackles, including a sack, and a pass breakup. But his most significant play came late in the second quarter and with Auburn (3-3, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) on the verge of pulling ahead 17-0.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1) got a break when Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold fumbled on a third-and-goal play with 1:32 to play in the half. Although replays appeared to show the ball breaking the plane of the goal, officials had no conclusive evidence to overturn the call on the field. So the play stood with Allen getting credit for a forced fumble and Kyron Jones getting credit for a fumble recovery.

Georgia then drove 88 yards for a field goal just before the break. The 10-point swing irritated Auburn — coach Hugh Freeze and assistants gave officials an earful heading into the locker room — and invigorated the Bulldogs.

The Tigers managed just 50 yards in the second half.

NO. 11 LSU 20, SOUTH CAROLINA 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier passed for two touchdowns, LSU’s defense contained South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, and the 11th-ranked Tigers overcame three turnovers to defeat the Gamecocks.

The victory arguably should have been easier for LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC), which twice lost the ball right at the South Carolina goal line. The first of Nussmeier’s two interceptions also occurred on the Gamecocks’ side of the field.

Tight end Trey’Dez Green helped the Tigers overcome the mistakes by catching eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Parker had five catches for 75 yards, highlighted by his 43-yard score on which he snagged a short slant pass in stride and ran away from everyone.

LSU also rushed for a season-high 168 yards, led by Caden Durham’s 70 yards on 15 carries.

NO. 12 TENNESSEE 34, ARKANSAS 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DeSean Bishop rushed for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 12 Tennessee to a victory over Arkansas in the Razorbacks’ first game since coach Sam Pittman was fired.

The Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) got 221 yards passing and a touchdown from Joey Aguilar. Peyton Lewis rushed for two touchdowns.

Under interim coach Bobby Petrino, Arkansas (2-4, 0-2) lost three fumbles and Taylen Green was sacked five times. Mike Washington rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee was flagged for 10 penalties for 78 yards. Green threw for 256 yards and two TDs and ran for 63 yards and a score.

Tied 17-17 at halftime, the Vols scored 17 straight points in the second half to gain some breathing room. Bishop sustained an injury to his right leg late in the third quarter. Lewis stepped in and scored his two TDs.

With Arkansas down 17 early in the fourth quarter, Green hit Rohan Jones and Kam Shanks on touchdown throws to narrow the gap to three.

NO. 13 GEORGIA TECH 35, VIRGINIA TECH 20

ATLANTA (AP) — Malachi Hosley ran for 129 yards and a touchdown, Haynes King had two scoring runs and No. 13 Georgia Tech used a strong start to beat short-handed Virginia Tech.

Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won its first six games for the first time since 2011. The Yellow Jackets scored the game’s first 18 points.

King led Georgia Tech with another productive and efficient display of his dual-threat skills. King completed 20 of 24 passes for 213 yards with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Malik Rutherford and added 52 rushing yards with scoring runs of 26 and 2 yards.

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2) listed 20 players as out due to injuries and fell to 2-2 under interim coach Philip Montgomery.

SOUTHERN CAL 31, NO. 15 MICHIGAN 13

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman walk-on King Miller rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Maiava passed for 265 yards and two scores in Southern California’s emphatic victory over No. 15 Michigan.

Makai Lemon made a spectacular 12-yard TD catch right before halftime for the Trojans (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who rebounded sharply from their heartbreaking, last-gasp loss at Illinois two weeks ago.

Despite playing without two starting offensive linemen, USC won with hard-nosed Big Ten football that included 224 yards rushing — most from tailbacks far down the depth chart — against the nation’s seventh-ranked run defense. Bishop Fitzgerald made two interceptions to highlight a strong effort by USC’s defense.

Bryce Underwood passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-2, 2-1), whose three-game winning streak ended.

NO. 16 NOTRE DAME 36, NC STATE 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — C.J. Carr passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 16 Notre Dame pulled away from N.C. State in the second half for a victory.

Carr connected on 19 of 31 passes, including TD tosses of 18 yards to K.K. Smith and 12 yards to Will Pauling in the third quarter.

Jeremiyah Love rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame (4-2), which has won four in a row.

Notre Dame led 10-7 at halftime. The Fighting Irish outscored the Wolfpack 26-0 in the second half.

C.J. Bailey connected with Terrell Anderson on a 45-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter for the Wolfpack (4-3).

Notre Dame came up with three interceptions and hit the Wolfpack for four sacks, five tackles for loss and a safety. N.C. State entered the game averaging 447.7 yards of total offense a game, but only managed 233 yards.

COLORADO 24, NO, 22 IOWA STATE 17

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Kaidon Salter tossed two touchdown passes and Colorado’s defense came up big in the fourth quarter with an interception and a fourth-down stop to help the Buffaloes beat No. 22 Iowa State.

Salter threw for 255 yards, including a 70-yard TD strike to Omarion Miller, as the Buffaloes (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) snapped a two-game skid. Salter took a knee to close out the game and threw the ball high into the air. The students rushed the field despite warnings from the public address announcer.

It was the second win over an AP Top 25 team since coach Deion Sanders took over at Colorado. Sanders was on the sideline after undergoing surgery related to his blood clots earlier in the week.

The momentum flipped early in the fourth quarter with the Cyclones (5-2, 2-2) facing third-and-goal at the 7. Rocco Becht was intercepted by Tawfiq Byard, but a flag was thrown for an apparent pass interference behind the play. The officials huddled for a moment before waiving off the flag.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was livid on the sideline. He was still angry and yelling at the officials after the Cyclones forced a Buffaloes punt.

NO 18 BYU 33, ARIZONA 27, 2 OT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the second overtime, BYU’s defense stopped Arizona on the ensuing drive and the 18th-ranked Cougars stayed undefeated with a win over the Wildcats.

Bachmeier’s run up the middle gave BYU a 33-27 lead, but the 2-point conversion attempt was deflected and fell incomplete. Arizona had a chance to tie the game, but Noah Fifita’s fourth-down pass bounced off the hands of Javin Whatley, who was trying to make a tough catch in the end zone.

BYU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) has won its first six games for a second straight season and seventh time in program history.

Arizona (4-2, 1-2) has dropped two of its past three games.

UTAH 42, NO. 21 ARIZONA STATE 10

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Dampier ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns as Utah ran over No. 21 Arizona State.

Dampier, who has battled lower leg injuries this season, looked fresh after Utah’s bye week and became the first Utes QB to rush for more than 100 yards since Travis Wilson against Oregon in 2015.

Severe thunderstorms soaked the field but didn’t slow down Dampier, who avoided tacklers on just 10 carries.

Dampier ran twice for touchdowns in the first half, from 12 yards and from 24 yards out, and then added a 9-yard score in the third quarter. Dampier was 7 for 12 for 104 yards passing as Utah (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) rarely felt the need to throw the ball.

Arizona State starting QB Sam Leavitt missed the game with a right foot injury. Sixth-year senior Jeff Sims — one of the most experienced backups in the country with starts at Georgia Tech, Nebraska and ASU — was 18 for 38 for 124 yards passing.

PITTSBURGH 34, NO. 25 FLORIDA STATE 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Mason Heintschel threw for 321 yards and connected with Desmond Reid on a pair of touchdown passes as Pittsburgh defeated No. 25 Florida State.

A true freshman, Heintschel completed 21 of 29 passes and tossed a pair of second-quarter interceptions. But he has surpassed 300 passing yards in both of his starts, building off a rout of Boston College last week with a road upset of the Seminoles.

Reid had eight catches for 155 yards and 10 carries for 38 yards for Pittsburgh (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Tommy Castellanos completed 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards for Florida State, including a pair of touchdowns to Micahi Danzy — 58 yards in the fourth quarter and 33 yards in the second quarter.

