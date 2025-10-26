Air Force takes on Army

Army (3-4) at Air Force (2-5), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Key stats Air Force…

Army (3-4) at Air Force (2-5), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Air Force Offense

Overall: 472.6 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 188.7 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 283.9 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (22nd)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 484.1 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 307.1 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 177 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 37.3 points per game (131st)

Army Offense

Overall: 361.1 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 85.6 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 275.6 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (97th)

Army Defense

Overall: 348.7 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 207.7 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 141 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (65th)

Air Force is 135th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 53% of the time. Army ranks 65th on offense, converting on 40.5% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Air Force is 19th in the FBS averaging 40.6 penalty yards per game, and Army ranks 2nd with a 24.9-yard average.

Air Force ranks 119th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Air Force is 10th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:01, while Army’s top-ranked average is 36:40.

Team leaders

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 1,060 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Szarka, 726 yards on 129 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Cade Harris, 494 yards on 23 catches, 2 TDs

Army

Passing: Cale Hellums, 274 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 51.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Hellums, 605 yards on 148 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 264 yards on 9 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Air Force defeated Wyoming 24-21 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Szarka led Air Force with 33 yards on 3-of-8 passing (37.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 26 times for 141 yards and one rushing touchdown. Owen Allen carried the ball 10 times for 105 yards. Jonah Dawson put up 18 yards on one catch.

Army fell 24-17 to Tulane on Saturday, Oct. 18. Hellums passed for 125 yards on 7-of-10 attempts (70.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 39 times for 155 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Carson Smith carried the ball eight times for 27 yards. Anderson had four receptions for 97 yards.

Next game

Air Force plays at San Jose State on Nov. 8. Army hosts Temple on Nov. 8.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.