Presto’s Picks: Maryland and Virginia play locals, plus one super showdown in the Sunshine State

The D.C.-area college football slate includes several in-state matchups, including U.Va. vs. William & Mary, Maryland vs. Towson, and Virginia Tech vs. ODU.

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris (4) throws the ball against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)(AP/Karl B DeBlaker) Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris (4) throws the ball against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)(AP/Karl B DeBlaker) Nonconference play can be a drag sometimes, especially when your school is playing an FCS or Group of Five game against a random team that’s hyphenated or directional.

But nonleague play has long been part of the sport’s ecosystem: The big schools bank wins that move them closer to bowl eligibility (important when competing in a Big Ten where it’s easy to go 3-6) while the small schools score appearance fees (no small thing as these checks fund the rest of their athletic department).

Sometimes it’s nice to keep those funds in-state, or inside the commonwealth. On Saturday, there are three such showdowns in the area: Maryland meets Towson (48 miles separate the schools), Virginia hosts William & Mary (126 miles), and even Virginia Tech plays Old Dominion (293 miles — OK, that’s a huge stretch, but still).

It’s also an opportunity for players at the FCS or Group of Five level to impress Power Four coaches. Virginia coach Tony Elliott recalls the last time the Tribe visited Scott Stadium.

“They had several players from the last time they played here that were able to transfer up. I think it’s great for the bigger schools to play the smaller schools to give them a venue to play on this stage, to get the exposure,” Elliott said.

“Every kid wants to play Power Four. But there’s not spots for every kid. Or maybe they’ve got to develop a little bit more. But this is a great opportunity for them to have an opportunity to compete against the higher level.”

For Maryland coach Mike Locksley, facing Towson means game planning against his alma mater that gave him more than just a scholarship and a degree.

“I think the biggest thing I got from Towson was I got married, I met my wife there. So, I was really fortunate. Towson hooked me up, man.”

Meanwhile, there’s a sneaky good showdown in the middle-afternoon window. Who would have thought that South Florida would have routed preseason No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida? The Bulls attempt to beat a third consecutive ranked team to start the season as they visit No. 5 Miami, which has already played it’s one tough nonconference game by topping preseason No. 6 Notre Dame.

And the Hurricanes have earned a reputation for being “downgraded to tropical depressions” recently with tough-to-explain losses (Georgia Tech the last two years, Middle Tennessee in 2022, Virginia in 2021).

By the way, this game isn’t going to be on ABC or ESPN, or even the ACC Network. This 4:30 p.m. kickoff will be broadcast on the CW! So much for watching “One Tree Hill” reruns.

Saturday’s games

Maryland (2-0) vs. Towson (2-0), 12 p.m., Peacock

Terps head coach Mike Locksley squares off against his alma mater for the second time, and the Terps’ 38-6 win two years ago was the team’s fourth win in four tries against the suburban Baltimore school.

Both schools are led by freshman quarterbacks, as Andrew Indorf is completing 65% of his passes for 373 yards and six touchdowns over two games. But a young Terrapin defense led by Sidney Stewart (two sacks and a safety) and Zahir Mathis (1.5 sacks) will look to keep him off balance.

Malik Washington has answered plenty of questions over his first two starts, but there remain two issues offensively: Can they run the ball effectively after averaging 99 yards in their first two games, and will Washington continue to be foiled by dropped passes from his receivers in key moments?

Presto’s pick: Terrapins triumph, 27-13.

Virginia (1-1) vs. William & Mary (1-1), 12 p.m., ACCN

The Cavaliers have won six straight games in the series, a streak that began in 2011 when current Tribe coach Mike London was roaming the Scott Stadium sidelines. London is now in his seventh year with the CAA school and has posted four straight winning seasons.

London’s time in Charlottesville was marked by a revolving door at quarterback, and while the current signal caller Chandler Morris is completing 70% of his passes, he’s also trying to bounce back from last weekend’s fourth quarter meltdown that saw a three-and-out, failed fourth down and interception in the end zone seal a U.Va. defeat.

The Tribe have kept their fans on the edge of their seats this season, as both of their games have been one-score affairs decided with under four minutes remaining in regulation.

Kippy and Buffy hope the suspense of this showdown fades before halftime but know an Oregon white wine remains strong throughout the entire tailgate. That’s why they’re enjoying a bottle of Sokol Blosser 2023 pinot Gris. Fans of Presto’s Picks might find this vineyard rings a bell, as the Cavalier couple poured a bottle of 2018 pinot noir four years ago.

“The light-bodied wine’s interesting aromatic set includes cantaloupe, honeycomb and the apple and moss-driven scent of hemlock bark,” Michael Alberty, of Wine Enthusiast, writes. “Bright acidity elevates the wine’s dominant pear flavor, which is complemented by spicy notes of ginger and nutmeg.”

Presto’s pick: Cavaliers come through with bright acidity in a 34-10 victory.

Virginia Tech (0-2) vs. Old Dominion (1-1), 7 p.m., ACCN

The Monarchs are certainly a sight for the Hokies’ sore eyes, after they lost their first two games of the year for the first time since 2010. The good news is that season they won 11 straight and captured the ACC Championship, while the bad news is that Tyrod Taylor has long exhausted his eligibility (he’s still in the NFL though).

Kyron Drones has had a rough couple of weeks, completing 50% of his passes for under 11 yards per completion while tossing more interceptions than touchdowns. He’s also been sacked seven times in two games.

The defense coughed up key third down conversions in their come-from-ahead defeat against Vanderbilt, and while ODU is not from the SEC, they will bring a dual-threat quarterback in Colton Joseph, who can kill you with his arm (257 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday) and legs (179 yards and two scores rushing in the opener). Can the Hokies prevent their first 0-3 start since 1987?

Presto’s pick: Hokies avoid history and infamy with a 26-17 win.

Navy (2-0, 1-0 American) at Tulsa (1-1), 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

The Midshipmen go on the road for the first time this fall (they are 7-7 away from Annapolis under coach Brian Newberry) but are 5-0 all-time when visiting the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa was picked to finish 13th in the American Conference (yes, they’ve dropped “Athletic” as the league’s middle name although the conference remains just as athletic as they were before), but boasts a somewhat stingy defense (under 80 yards rushing per game on 2.4 yards per carry).

Will they be more of a roadblock or a speed bump for Blake Horvath and the nation’s top-ranked rushing offense (379 yards per game)?

Presto’s pick: Midshipmen travel well, posting a 38-18 victory.

Georgetown beats Lafayette, Howard wins over Morehouse, Richmond slips at North Carolina.

Last week: 8-2.

Overall: 15-5.

