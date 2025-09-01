College Football Corner: TEXAS IS BACK! (to breaking their fans’ hearts)

The college football season began with a bang in the form of dueling pregame shows at Columbus, Ohio, only to end in a whimper of a showdown between Preseason No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State.

The defending national champions handcuffed prime prospect Arch Manning (170 yards and one touchdown passing) while topping the Longhorns 14-7. The Buckeyes give the Big Ten bragging rights for the moment while the Texas faithful fond for chanting “TEXAS IS BACK!” take their first week one loss since 2018 (Maryland at then-FedEx Field).

Do you know who might just be back though? Florida State who stunned No. 8 Alabama 31-17 in Tallahassee. Expect the Crimson Tide to announce a 10-year series with Mercer.

Maryland (1-0) gave its fans plenty to worry about on that first defensive possession. Despite multiple stops on third down that included an interception by Daniel Wingate, five penalties totaling 35 yards gave Florida Atlantic a first and goal at the Terps’ nine.

But the D found its legs and Wingate stopped Owls quarterback Cade Veltcamp at the two on a fourth and goal, and two possessions later Wingate’s interception for a return put Maryland on the board. A safety by Sidney Stewart jump-started a second quarter surge, and the Terps topped FAU 39-7. Nothing to worry about.

Terrapin Triumphs: True freshman Malik Washington threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in his debut, spreading the ball to nine different receivers. The defense posted six interceptions while Daniel Wingate added to his pick that counted with a team-high 10 tackles. Kicker Sean O’Haire made all three of his field goal attempts, including a 49-yarder.

Terrapin Troubles: The offense converted 5-17 third downs, 4-12 with Washington in the game. On FAU’s lone scoring drive, the defense allowed consecutive pass plays of 18 yards (on a third and 17), 20 yards, and 27 yards. And even though the team settled down after drawing eight flags in the first quarter, 14 penalties for 100 yards is no way for this team to begin the year.

Next: Friday night against 1-0 Northern Illinois at 7:30 p.m. on BTN.

Navy (1-0) despite facing an FCS school had a senior class that recalled their first career game in 2022 when they were shocked at home by Delaware. This time they wasted no time asserting their superiority over VMI, tallying a touchdown on its first possession while scoring on four of five first half drives en route to a 52-7 rout of the Keydets. It’s just one game, but what a result.

Midshipman Medals: The offense rushed for 464 yards (8.3 yards per carry) while converting 10 of 13 third downs. Backup quarterback Braxton Woodson rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns while Z-back Eli Heidenreich added 70 yards rushing and a TD plus 65 yards receiving and a score. Landon Robinson tallied two of the team’s five sacks.

Midshipman Miscues: They averaged just 31.5 yards on their two punts. Allowing a 75-yard run for a touchdown will keep the defense humble. One lost fumble plus four penalties help keep this game from a perfect outing.

Next: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against 1-0 UAB ON CBSSN.

Virginia (1-0) gave Coastal Carolina a brief hope when they missed a field goal on their opening possession, but the Cavaliers defense proceeded to record two three and outs plus a fumble recovery the first three times the Chanticleers had the football.

UVa’s offense kicked into gear when they scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the first half to put the home team ahead 28-0, and the second half was largely mop-up time in a 48-7 victory. It’s the first 40+ point win since 2021, when the school also posted five 40-point games on its way to a bowl invitation.

Cavalier Congrats: New quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the team with 50 rushing yards. His top target? Former UConn and James Madison wide receiver Cam Ross (seven catches for 124 yards and a score) who also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD.

The defense held Coastal to 1-14 on third down and was led by Landon Danley’s seven tackles. The punting combination of Daniel Sparks and Eli Slibeck averaged over fifty yards per kick.

Cavalier Concerns: Seven penalties for 50 yards isn’t the end of the world (only half Maryland’s total), but one has to fill this space with something. Zero sacks allowed, no turnovers, and the missed field goal was from 52 yards out. Ice cream for everyone!

Next: Saturday at 1-0 NC State in a “nonconference” game at noon on ESPN2.

James Madison (1-0) dominated its opener, reaching the end zone the first four times they had the football on their way to a 45-10 victory over Weber State.

Duke Do’s: Alonza Barnett III threw a touchdown pass while running for a score, and the dual back attack of George Pettaway and Wayne Knight combined to rush for 188 yards on 17 carries. The defense recorded three interceptions while holding the Keydets to 3-14 on third down.

Duke Don’ts: The missed field goal in the fourth quarter won’t diminish the victory, but two of JMU’s four losses last year came by two points.

Next: Friday at 7 p.m. at 1-0 Louisville on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech (0-1) went toe to toe with No. 13 South Carolina, but was unable to reach the end zone against the Gamecocks while allowing a pair of backbreaking plays in the fourth quarter: an 80-yard punt return and a 64-yard touchdown pass. The 24-11 loss doesn’t destroy the season, but it does provide a peek at areas that need to improve.

Hokie Highlights: Quentin Reddish tallied eight tackles to lead a defense that posted four sacks while holding the Gamecocks to 4-12 on third down. John Love connected on all three of his field goal attempts, including a 56-yarder. Wake Forest transfer Donavon Greene made three catches for 94 yards in his VT debut.

Hokie Humblings: Kyron Drones threw a pair of interceptions while completing 43% of his passes. The running game averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. And while the defense played well they did cough up a game-sealing 64-yard touchdown pass. Of course, that pales in comparison to the 80-yard punt return allowed for a score.

Next: Saturday at home against Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network.

Dave Preston is an AP Top 25 voter. Read his preseason ballot here.