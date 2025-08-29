Presto’s Picks: Huge game at the Horseshoe, plus a fond farewell

While college football is known for slow starts, with week 1 matchups that include Maryland vs. FAU and U.Va. vs. Coastal Carolina, there is one heck of a game during the sport's opening week.

Talk about beginning the season with a bang! While college football is known for slow starts, with powers playing cupcakes through mid-September and week 1 matchups that include Maryland vs. FAU and U.Va. vs. Coastal Carolina, there is one heck of a game during the sport’s opening week.

Preseason No. 1 Texas (how can it be that this is the first time the Longhorns have been the preseason AP No. 1?) visits No. 3 and defending national champion Ohio State. It’s the promise of prime prospect Arch Manning against a Buckeyes team that lost 15 players to the NFL and returns just three starters on defense.

It’s “Hook ’em Horns!” against “Hang on Sloopy!” And thanks to FOX writing that big check, it is also a high noon showdown.

But that won’t be the only show in Columbus this weekend as ESPN’s College GameDay sets up shop at Ohio Stadium (a.k.a. “The Horseshoe”). The show won’t just be previewing that matchup and others, it’s also celebrating and saying a fond farewell to longtime analyst Lee Corso, who will retire from the set after this weekend.

His stated goal when he first appeared on the show in 1987 was to become the cable network’s “Dick Vitale of college football,” and Corso’s insight, personality and enthusiasm earned the former Indiana coach a place in our Saturday morning routine. And wearing mascot headgear while making his picks over the years took his legend to a different level.

So as we say hello to the new season, we also say goodbye to the guy who survived 10 years on the Big Ten sidelines to make over 30 years of Saturdays a little more special for us.

Saturday’s games

Maryland vs. FAU, noon, BTN

For the record, I might have one eye on Buckeyes-Longhorns during this time. But I’ll be adhering to the “no rooting in the press box” rule, although I will still be shaking my head in protest when fans chant “OHS” during the national anthem.

Terps coach Mike Locksley has decided who will be his starting quarterback but is keeping mum, and whoever starts this week will be taking his first snaps as a Terrapin. Locksley likes Justyn Martin’s athleticism, Khristian Martin’s ability to process information and Malik Washington’s maturity.

He’ll really like an offensive line that can keep the quarterback upright. The Owls have a new coach in Zach Kittley and a transfer quarterback in Caden Veltkamp (Western Kentucky). They’re anticipated to run something similar to the Texas Tech “air-raid” offense, and Maryland ranked 16th in the Big Ten stopping the pass last year.

Presto’s pick: Terrapins triumph, 31-14.

Navy vs. VMI, noon, CBSSN

Initial foes this fall for the Midshipmen will be the Keydets of FCS and UAB next weekend in the American Conference opener. The Mids are 10-0 in this series, with the most recent game a 51-14 drubbing in 2014. But the seniors on this year’s team know full well the sting of 2022’s opening weekend loss at home to FCS Delaware.

The Keydets may have lost leading rusher and all-Southern Conference candidate Hunter Rice to graduation, but in keeping with the tradition of the defunct Southwest Conference they boast the addition of freshman linebacker Baylor Necessary, who is an early candidate for best name in college football.

Presto’s pick: Mids do what’s necessary in a 45-10 rout.

Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN

The Cavaliers beat the Chanticleers (my collar pops simply from writing this sentence) by 19 on the road last year, but both teams are markedly different in 2025. Coastal’s top two quarterbacks from last year have moved on: Ethan Vasko transferred to Liberty while Noah Kim went to Eastern Michigan. Enter MJ Morris, who threw for 350 yards last year at Maryland after playing two years for NC State.

The Cavaliers’ new quarterback Chandler Morris put up bigger numbers (3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns last season) while at a lower level (North Texas), but he’s no stranger to the big time as he previously appeared in 20 games over four seasons for Oklahoma and TCU. To say Morris is “a little older” is an understatement; but on the bright side if he excels for the Cavaliers in 2025 he’d be eligible to run for a congressional seat in 2026.

Kippy and Buffy are voting for another exciting fall of interesting wines for their pregame tailgate, and the fundamental rules (red for ACC games, white for nonleague foes, sparkling for the bye week) still apply. After spending the offseason doing some scouting and recruiting of their own, the 2025 season starts with a bottle of 2021 Arterra Traminette.

“Vividly floral and crisply refreshing,” according to the vineyard website. The cheese pairing this week is gruyere.

Presto’s pick: Cavaliers produce a vividly refreshing victory, 34-17.

James Madison vs. Weber State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

How does a giant-killer handle being the giant? Last year JMU put 70 on North Carolina in Chapel Hill, but that came two weeks after the Dukes needed a late fourth down incompletion in the red zone to hold off Gardner-Webb.

The visiting Wildcats lost their starting quarterback and top rusher to the transfer portal, enough to make third-year head coach Mickey Mental go … well, crazy. JMU coach Bob Chesney exceeded expectations last fall in his first season at the helm despite quite a few departures, and this year has the stability of quarterback Alonza Barnett and running back George Pettaway to lean on in week one.

Presto’s pick: Dukes deliver an early knockout punch, 44-15.

Sunday’s game

Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina in Atlanta, 3 p.m., ESPN

Somebody needs to brief Hokies head coach Brent Pry about the art of soft scheduling. For the second straight season, the Hokies are kicking off away from Blacksburg against an SEC team.

The nonconference road has not been kind to the Hokies recently, as they fell at Vanderbilt last September, slipped at Rutgers and Marshall in 2023 and lost at Old Dominion in Pry’s coaching debut three years ago.

The Gamecocks are still thinking they were robbed of an at-large berth in last year’s College Football Playoff, but realistic self-awareness has never been the strong suit for a school that alternately refers to itself as “USC” and “Carolina” while nobody outside of Columbia, South Carolina, thinks of the university as either.

They do return quarterback LaNorris Sellers for his sophomore season, and the dual threat (2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns passing plus 674 yards with seven scores rushing) is the kind of kid who gives opposing defenses all kinds of nightmares. And that’s the last thing a Tech team that went 0-5 in one-score games last year needs to know.

Presto’s pick: Hokies come up short, 31-27.

Georgetown falls at Davidson, Howard slips to Florida A&M, Richmond loses at Lehigh, William & Mary beats Furman, Old Dominion comes up short at Indiana.

Last Season: 80-44.

