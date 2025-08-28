College Football Preview: Georgetown has high hopes behind senior quarterback, plus the other FCS locals

Georgetown, Howard and other D.C.-area FCS football programs are gearing up for college football season. WTOP's Dave Preston has a season preview.

Georgetown quarterback Danny Lauter throws a pass against Columbia University.(Courtesy Rafael Suanes/Georgetown University) Georgetown quarterback Danny Lauter throws a pass against Columbia University.(Courtesy Rafael Suanes/Georgetown University) Since ditching the BCS model a decade ago, the FBS subdivision of Division I football has seen its postseason expand from four to 12 schools with many clamoring for more (nothing powers “progress” like the promise of more TV money).

While 16 would be my choice with each of the 10 conference winners getting automatic berths, they might not stop until they reach 24. That’s the number FCS arrived at 12 years ago, and the D.C.-area schools (it’s a wide net, from Towson to Williamsburg and all points in between) begin their hopeful marches toward hearing their names when that bracket is released the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Georgetown (5-6, 2-4 Patriot League) is looking for its first winning season since 2011. Last year the Hoyas were 5-3 and technically still in contention for the conference title (and automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs) as they entered November, only to lose three straight by the combined score of 108-9 and send head coach Rob Sgarlata and company back to the drawing board for 2025.

But there’s plenty of optimism on the hilltop. Back for his senior season is Danny Lauter, who completed 61% of his passes last fall for 1,871 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“We’ve had some really good quarterbacks here: Pierce Holley is one that comes to mind and Danny has the same kind of talent,” Sgarlata told WTOP earlier this month. “He really did a great job in the weight room in the spring season and the summer just to get himself ready.”

Lauter’s top target is preseason All-Patriot League selection Jimmy Kibble. The Leesburg, Virginia, native made 46 catches last fall for 720 yards and three scores.

“We went back and looked at the film, and first contact tackles against Jimmy were minimal last year,” Sgarlata said. “He really is one of those receivers that you have to get a couple hats to get on the ground. He does a great job after the catch as well as being a vertical threat with elite speed in our conference.”

The running game returns top rusher Bryce Cox (566 yards and four TDs), and the hope is the offense that ranked fifth in the Patriot League last fall will provide balance behind an experienced offensive line.

“That stuff’s all starting up front. We’re blessed to have all five starters coming back on the offensive line for us: three seniors, a fifth year and a really talented junior,” Sgarlata said. “Having those guys being able to work together with coach Partin up front has really helped us to drive the run game and hopefully have us be a very balanced attack in the fall.”

The Hoyas defense returns a pair of preseason All-Patriot League selections in juniors Cooper Blomstrom (7.5 sacks plus one interception in 2024) and GianCarlo Rufo (91 tackles plus three sacks).

“I think the front seven’s going to be really strong. Cooper is a very dynamic player: we’ll play him on the line and kind of in a hybrid linebacker position as well — an elite pass-rusher for this conference,” Sgarlata said. “GianCarlo Rufo is one of those kids that you get here even at a Georgetown when you get an elite student-athlete who’s extremely talented and very special.”

The season begins at Davidson (keep the Steph Curry 2008 jokes to a minimum please) and Patriot League play kicks off Sept. 13 when Lafayette drops by the District.

Howard (4-8, 1-4 MEAC) also returns its starting quarterback as Ja’Shawn Scroggins was voted second team preseason All-MEAC. The redshirt junior was a threat last season with his arm (1,262 yards and nine touchdowns passing) as well as his feet (446 yards and five touchdowns rushing). Second-leading rusher Eden James (422 and three TDs rushing plus 23 catches) returns as does offensive line anchor Tim Artis Jr.

The Bison defense is powered by pass rushing dynamos Noah Miles (eight sacks in 2024) and Ishaun Abdul-Ali (five sacks). HU won’t play a game on campus until Oct. 25 when they host Morgan State.

Morgan State (6-6, 3-2 MEAC) boasts the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year in the conference with running back Jason Collins (579 yards and seven touchdowns rushing last year) and Erick Hunter (injured for most of 2024). They aren’t the only ones to watch, as the Bears defense will be anchored by Dashawn Fields on the line and Jadon Carter in the secondary while the offensive line boasts the likes of Daniel Casillas, Kahari Finley and Treyvon Branch. Nonconference play includes trips to South Alabama and Toledo as well as Georgetown, while they tangle with Towson on Sept. 6.

Towson (7-5, 5-3 CAA) was picked sixth in the conference’s preseason poll while William & Mary (7-5, 4-4) was picked seventh. Coach Pete Shinnick’s Tigers are coming off their best season since 2019 and begin this year with three straight road games that wrap up Sept. 13 at Maryland, but they do avoid CAA favorite Rhode Island. Coach Mike London’s Tribe avoid the Rams as well.

Richmond (10-3, 8-0 CAA) begins its first season as a Patriot League member with a bang, visiting preseason conference favorite Lehigh to start the season. The Spiders were ranked No. 22 in the FCS preseason poll while the Mountain Hawks are rated No. 14.

