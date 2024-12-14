‘There’s really no losers in this game’: Army, Navy meet for the 125th time

The last time "America’s Game" was played at FedEx Field was in 2011 when Navy beat Army, 27-21. Will history repeat itself aT Northwest Stadium?

For only the second time since 1890, the Midshipmen will travel a little over 25 miles to Landover, Maryland, for their 125th meeting against the Army Black Knights.

The last time “America’s Game” was played at FedEx Field was in 2011 when Navy beat Army, 27-21. Will history repeat itself at the home of the Washington Commanders, Northwest Stadium?

“We love being in D.C.,” said Cmdr. Christopher Kendrick, the 4th Battalion officer at the Naval Academy. “It’s a neutral ground. With the different services and the service chiefs, we try to keep it very neutral. … We like being a little bit closer to Annapolis than New York or Philadelphia.”

While Kendrick will be able to sleep in his own bed after the game, someone who won’t be able to is Maj. Monday Price, but she is also thrilled to be in D.C.

“It’s our nation’s capital, the best nation in the world,” Price said. “To have it here, it being part of the history of this place, it’s important for us. It’s definitely important for the Cadets and the Midshipmen.”

Not only are members of the Navy and Army happy about the game being in the D.C. area, so is Nick Price, senior manager of sports and events for Destination DC, which is the District’s official convention, sports and entertainment authority.

“There is only one D.C. — between the monuments, memorials, museums, and all the amazing restaurants and bars that we have to offer here in the city,” Price said. “We are expecting over 50,000 people coming from out-of-the-market (areas), so there’s a lot of people activating in the city and spending money.”

Before the game, the Patriot Games — heralded as “the ultimate competition between Army Cadets and Navy Midshipmen” — will take place.

Annie Adamson will be one of the competitors. The 4th Class Midshipman spoke to WTOP about the relay race.

“We are so excited to be on the field. We are super hyped about it,” Adamson said. “I’m honestly just honored to be on the team in the first place.”

Adamson told WTOP that every time she turns a hallway in their living quarters she screams, “Go Navy, beat Army!”

Someone that will be on the other side of the stadium is Alec Sarrazolla, president of Idaho’s West Point’s Parents association.

“We hate Navy, but we also love Navy, too,” Sarrazolla said. “Both of us have to work together for this country. There’s really no losers in this game.”

